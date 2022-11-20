The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 109: How I Became a Cuckservative

Man! My inbox is full of a lot of complaining! I write one (okay, maybe two) columns slightly critical of Donald Trump and now I’m being accused of being on George Soros’s payroll. I wish! Mama needs a new kitchen!
On this week’s podcast, I go over the weird phenomenon that happens when anyone criticizes the former president, no matter how pro-Trump they are. I read some hate mail I got and respond to the sentiment that having a negative opinion of the president’s policies automatically makes you a “RINO.”
I think my record is long enough and clear enough for you to give me the benefit of the doubt that I’m not just attacking Trump and I’m not on anyone’s payroll; I’m telling you my true feelings about a third Trump run at the White House after certain events. I’m worried. Maybe I can be convinced to change my mind — 2024 is a long way off. But don’t people have the right to express their concerns without getting accused of being “paid opposition?”