The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 109: How I Became a Cuckservative

Man! My inbox is full of a lot of complaining! I write one (okay, maybe two) columns slightly critical of Donald Trump and now I’m being accused of being on George Soros’s payroll. I wish! Mama needs a new kitchen!

On this week’s podcast, I go over the weird phenomenon that happens when anyone criticizes the former president, no matter how pro-Trump they are. I read some hate mail I got and respond to the sentiment that having a negative opinion of the president’s policies automatically makes you a “RINO.”