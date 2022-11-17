House GOP Drops Bombshell Allegations About Biden Crime Family

On Thursday morning, House Republicans took their first steps in achieving oversight and accountability for the corrupt Biden administration. At a news conference on Thursday, Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.), the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) claimed that President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter’s shady foreign business dealings.

According to Comer, whistleblowers have come forward to say that the Biden family “flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family.”

A report detailing the allegations is to be released on Thursday and will reveal evidence of a wide variety of criminal activities, including, but not limited to, conspiracy, wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, tax evasion, and more involving the Biden family, including “the Big Guy” himself.

“This is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer said.