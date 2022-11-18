Columns

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #53: The Paul Pelosi Story Gets Lost in the Bermuda Triangle

By Stephen Kruiser 2:31 PM on November 18, 2022

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

The American leftmedia certainly has a talent for making some stories seem like THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGS IN THE WORLD and then almost immediately making them disappear.

via GIPHY

Modern parlance for the phenomenon is “memory holing.” We’re fans of the classics here at Unwoke, so we prefer to liken it to the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle.

Kevin and I discuss the quick exit from the conversation of this oh-so-serious story, and we may grab a tinfoil hat or two for the conversation.

And since we haven’t talked enough about comedy in, gosh, two or three weeks, we use my recent column about the death of the Improv’s Budd Friedman and my early career memories as a starting point for exploring the joys of the sheer randomness of showbiz.

Sorry I made us miss last week (I explain that), it’s fun to be back.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

