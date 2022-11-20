Musk Reinstates Donald Trump's Twitter Account and You Can Guess the Left's Reaction

Elon Musk promised changes at Twitter when he took over. And boy, has he delivered.

He fired half the workforce, told the other half they actually had to work for a living, and lost another third of the remaining employees after his “long hours, no more remote work” tweet.

Then, he made it clear that Twitter’s draconian speech and content codes would change. That was bad enough. But when he said he would put to a vote the question of whether Donald Trump should be back on Twitter, the left suffered a collective stroke.

The vote is in and, to no one’s surprise, Trump’s Twitter account was reactivated.

Associated Press:

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.” Shortly afterward Trump’s account, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his former tweets, more than 59,000 of them. His followers were gone, at least initially, but he quickly began regaining them. There were no new tweets from the account as of late Saturday, however. Musk restored the account less than a month after the Tesla CEO took control of Twitter and four days after Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race.

Trump indicated previously he would probably stay off Twitter in favor of his own social media platform, Truth Social. But the prospect that Trump would return to the popular platform caused liberal heads to explode everywhere.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out Friday that the last time Trump was on Twitter, the account “was used to incite an insurrection, multiple people died, the Vice President of the United States was nearly assassinated, and hundreds were injured but I guess that’s not enough for you to answer the question. Twitter poll it is.”

How Trump did that on his Twitter account wasn’t explained by AOC. That could be why she was so embarrassed by the tweet that she took it down.

David Leavitt — someone who’s supposed to be famous, I think — went on an epic Twitter rant using profanity-laced variations of the “How many Americans will die” theme. He has a serious screw loose.

He's Back How many Americans will die because @elonmusk brought @realDonaldTrump back onto Twitter? pic.twitter.com/RJcJXMPPKx — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) November 20, 2022

Many leftists can’t string together three words without using profanity, so some of the best reactions can’t be shown. But here are a few, courtesy of Twitchy.

What’s a leftist string of hate without Keith Olbermann?

After this week, Terrorist Trump's $8 would constitute half of Musk's income from twitter https://t.co/is4mXMQOLS — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 20, 2022

Crazy old man who doesn’t think trillion-dollar deficits matter:

Memo to Elon, freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom to incite an insurrection. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 20, 2022

Trump doesn't belong on Twitter. He belongs in prison. So do YOU, Elon Musk. Fascist asshole.#Maddow #trumpisback #BlockTrump Absolutely NOT Trump's Twitter Truth Social HE'S BACK Mr. President TRUMP IS BACK Musk Kavanaugh Former President pic.twitter.com/GdVvNRsFpv — Steve Rustad (@SteveRustad1) November 20, 2022

In @ElonMusk’s Twittersphere, you can incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which led to the deaths of multiple people, and still be allowed to spew hate speech and violent conspiracies on his platform. https://t.co/v8DsB9N4qI — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) November 20, 2022

In fact, the NAACP is urging all advertisers to boycott Twitter.

Any advertiser still funding Twitter should immediately pause all advertising now. — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) November 20, 2022

Liz Cheney used the occasion to try and get people to watch a hearing of the January 6 Committee.

With Trump back on Twitter,

it’s a good time to watch this Jan 6 hearing. It covers each of Trump’s tweets that day, including those that have been deleted, and features multiple Trump WH staff describing his inexcusable conduct during the violence. https://t.co/pVSGKf5q0P — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) November 20, 2022

If people didn’t watch it the first time, what makes her think people are interested now?