Biden's Classified Documents Scandal Keeps Getting Bigger

Newly disclosed emails from the National Archives indicate that Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal is even bigger than we initially thought.

The emails reference Joe Biden’s attorneys handing over documents in Boston, “confirming a little-known detail in the chronology of Biden’s classified documents scandal,” according to the New York Post.

On November 7, 2022, National Archives general counsel Gary Stern wrote to Biden attorneys Patrick Moore and Bob Bauer, “Please ensure that the boxes in your office in Boston remain secure in a locked space and are not accessed by anyone.”

This was sent five days after Biden’s attorneys found classified documents in Joe’s office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

CNN reported last month that Moore had moved documents found at the Penn Biden Center to his legal office in Boston. According to that report, the documents weren’t sensitive in nature. However, the new emails “raise questions about the nature of the documents given the protocols requested by the National Archives.”

When asked about the Boston boxes on Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed to have been unaware of their existence and directed reporters to White House counsel’s office spokesman Ian Sams.

So, big shock there. The White House, once again, hasn’t been forthcoming, and Jean-Pierre doesn’t seem to know anything.

Joe Biden has insisted that “There is no there there” in this scandal, yet for some reason, the White House keeps hiding information from the public.