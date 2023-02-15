DeSantis Announces ‘Digital Bill of Rights’ to Take on Tech-Government Censorship Collusion

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) announced a new “Digital Bill of Rights” in the wake of overwhelming evidence that the government partnered with tech companies to censor Americans. The governor held a press conference on Feb. 15 in West Palm Beach to discuss the proposed Digital Bill of Rights, WPBF News reported.



JUST IN: DeSantis' Digital Bill of Rights proposal would ban state agency partnerships, "formally or informally," with social media platforms to enact censorship "Dr. Fauci, working with Facebook and some of these others, to censor perfectly legitimate information." pic.twitter.com/z3EdPcMqw0 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) February 15, 2023

Florida’s Voice shared a clip from the press conference on Twitter, showing DeSantis as he explained what exactly the Digital Bill of Rights would do.

He said it would not allow, “either formally or informally, any agreement between state or local government agencies and social media platforms for the purpose of content moderation.” He pointed to former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s direct complaint access to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to censor content during the COVID-19 pandemic. DeSantis also cited the Twitter Files, most especially the FBI’s deep collusion, which included payouts to Twitter.

DeSantis did not mince words. “That’s a collusion between government and the private sector to deprive you of your rights,” he said.

But the Florida governor is not just targeting social media censorship.“For search engine transparency, we are going to require for those doing business in Florida, these major internet search engines need to publish the criteria they use to determine which search results to display and in what order,” DeSantis continued, “including whether and in what circumstances politics, partisanship, or ideology is taken into account.”

It’s certainly high time government in America protected free speech instead of attacking it.