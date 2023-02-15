Quack Scientists Want to Phase Out the Terms 'Male' and 'Female'

We know that radical leftist gender theory has infiltrated schools, the medical profession, the government, Hollywood, etc., but even the scientific field has been polluted by activists who care more about kowtowing to the transgender cult than accuracy.

According to a report from the Telegraph, a group of so-called scientists is advocating for the elimination of the terms “male” and “female” because they perpetuate the concept that sex is binary — which, of course, it is, but I digress.

The group belongs to what’s called the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology (EEB) Language Project — a grassroots organization of so-called scientists in the United States and Canada who complain that some language in their field is not inclusive and could be harmful.

Instead of male and female, these activists playing scientists say researchers studying ecology and evolutionary biology should use terms like “sperm-producing” and “egg-producing” or “XY/XX person” so as not to “emphasize hetero-normative beliefs.”

“Male” and “female” aren’t the only words that these people consider problematic, and this is where we see the real motivations of these alleged scientists. Here are the terms they want to get rid of: man, woman, mother, father, primitive, advanced, alien, invasive, exotic, non-native, and race.

Even the phrase “survival of the fittest” is problematic to the EEB Language Project, because, they say, it’s “ableist.” It would be easy to conclude that the group is pulling off an elaborate prank because of how absurd it all is.

I don’t care what degrees or jobs these so-called scientists hold; they are activists exploiting their positions in their field to legitimize the left-wing assault on our language.