'Why Would You Want Some Lady's Dirty Clothes?': Biden’s ‘Non-Binary’ Ex-Nuclear Waste Chief’s Rough Day in Court

Just a few months ago, Sam Brinton was a rising star in the universe of the woke. Back on June 29, he announced, with considerable fanfare, his new role as deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the U.S. Department of Energy and tweeted happily about being “one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership.” But it all ended ignominiously less than six months later: on Dec. 12, a Department of Energy spokesbeing announced tersely: “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Brinton turned out to be carrying too much baggage: his firing came after he was caught purloining that baggage from airports in Minneapolis and Las Vegas. On Wednesday, he appeared in a Minnesota court on luggage theft charges, and it wasn’t exactly like facing Old Joe Biden’s sycophantic, far-Left press corps in Washington.

It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/zLq3Bf97X2 — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) June 29, 2022

Brinton likes to parade around in women’s clothes, but the seriousness of the charges he faces was apparently sobering; for his court appearance on Wednesday, he left his skirts in the closet and dressed quite conservatively (for him) in a suit and black button-down shirt. The suit’s burgundy color, however, did make it an outfit more suitable for a Batman villain than for a conventional government official. Brinton, according to the UK’s Daily Mail, “could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if found guilty.” As a cosseted member of the Leftist elite, Brinton is unlikely to be sentenced even to a fraction of that, but there is no doubt that his day in court was not the inspiring demonstration of how “diversity is our strength” that the Left would like all the public appearances of “non-binary” people to be.

Non-binary former Biden admin official Sam Brinton leaving court after appearing before a judge for stealing a woman’s luggage last October. “Why would you want some lady’s dirty clothes?” pic.twitter.com/RaU17heSHK — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 15, 2023

Brinton was in court to face charges related to accusations that he stole a woman’s bag from the baggage claim area at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Sept. 16. Speculation has persisted since then that Brinton’s grab-bag style when wearing women’s clothing resulted from his practice of wearing whatever he found in the bags he carried off. It’s tough to be essentially the only disgraced official of a spectacularly disgraceful administration, and Brinton had tried to dodge having to make this humiliating public appearance. His lawyers repeatedly requested that he be allowed to appear remotely, but Judge Gina Brandt stated that “the current District Policy does not allow for remote appearances to be conducted for Felony 1st Appearances on the Property Drug Calendar.”

Once he was in court, however, Brandt took pains to make him feel comfortable, accommodating his delusions by referring to him not as “Mr. Brinton,” but as “Mx Brinton.” According to the Daily Mail, which also fed Brinton’s delusions by ridiculously (and confusingly) referring to him using plural pronouns, “Mx is a common gender-neutral title given to non-binary people who do not wish to have a gender referred to in their title.”

Reporters on the scene, however, were less deferential. Brinton was peppered with questions, all of which he ignored, as he left the courthouse and walked to a waiting limo: “Are you here for an interview with the [Minnesota Gov. Tim] Walz administration?” That was a good question, as Walz would likely love to have a “gender-fluid, non-binary” individual prominently on staff. Another impertinent scribbler asked Brinton: “Did you visit the Larry Craig restroom?” Larry Craig was the U.S. senator who, in 2007, was arrested in a restroom at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport for soliciting an undercover police officer for sex.

Brinton was also asked: “Do you have any comments on the train disaster in Ohio? You’re an expert in these things.” Brinton is indeed touted as an expert in nuclear waste disposal, but the material poisoning the atmosphere in Ohio is apparently not nuclear; was the reporter implying that Brinton himself was a train wreck? In any case, another asked Brinton: “Why would you want some lady’s dirty clothes?”

There’s the rub. Why indeed would Brinton have wanted to steal women’s luggage in the first place? That question gets to the heart of the problem: the very thing for which the Biden regime celebrated Brinton appears to be exactly the same thing that led him to commit acts that have gotten him charged with felony theft. That was the biggest message of his court appearance Wednesday. Whether anyone among the political and cultural elites will grasp that message, however, is an entirely different matter.