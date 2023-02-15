WATCH: Chelsea Handler's Sad Anti-Motherhood Propaganda Film

Childless comedian (loosely defined) Chelsea Handler, 47, produced a sad propaganda film for The Daily Show encouraging young women to eschew motherhood in favor of private jet flights to Paris for a quick croissant (because obviously, that’s within the grasp of her middle and working-class audience) and meaningless sex with internet strangers.

This is the stuff of a fulfilling life.

This is one of the saddest videos I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/gg4IBfFxil — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2023

“The weightlessness of my existence has granted me superhuman powers,” she explains.

Handler’s existential despair is palpable behind her clown-like smile. But she forces it anyway, because she has an ideology to push.

I refuse to be bullied by vapid celebrities airing their internal emotional conflicts for attention and social brownie points into believing that, on balance, in general, childless women are as happy as their peers with children. It’s simply not true.

Statistics bear out the reality: liberal women (also most likely to be childless among any demographic) are plagued by mental illness at significantly higher rates than non-liberal women. There may be many reasons for this disparity, but childlessness has to be at the top of the list, in my estimation.

Somehow, if you won’t go along with the third-wave feminist line that contradicting the biological imperative to reproduce is the key to lifelong happiness, you are tarred and feathered, of course, as a misogynist. Polite disagreements are tantamount to hate crimes.

Discourse is anathema to Social Justice™ ideology; censorship and smears are more their style. So there are no brakes on the crazy train because no amount of logic or reality is permitted to interfere with the narrative.