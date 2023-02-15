Master Satire: Teacher Confiscates White Students' Lunches, Redistributes Them to 'BIPOC' Students for 'Equity'

I gotta be honest — I took this one at face value and even wrote up a whole thing about it before realizing it was satire. Because the Social Justice™ is so unhinged, differentiating between satirical takes and actual SJW ideology is increasingly difficult.

Here, a Woman of Color™ in a BLM mask named “Miss Luna,” a self-described “activist-teacher,” played by Kali Fontanilla, discusses her “communist lunch program”:

I started a COMMUNIST style lunch distribution in my 4th GRADE CLASS! It’s going great! #Communism #capitalismsucks pic.twitter.com/nQIyRw29Ch — Kali Fontanilla (@KaliFontanilla) February 15, 2023

Every day, she confiscates the kids’ lunches, pools the food items together, and preferentially redistributes them to the BIPOC students, lavishing them with the most-desired products such as Oreos™ and leaving the scraps to the white kids.

As she relays, when one of the white kids (whom she calls “my white privilege kids”) complained, she told him that she had to take all his stuff and give it to his classmates to “make up for 300 years of oppression.”

So… it’s actually not “equitable” at all. “Equitable” would be taking everything and distributing it… equally. What she’s describing is systemic racism — a systematized redistribution policy explicitly based on race.

This is all satire, yes, but it’s entirely possible — and probable, even — that a woke public school teacher is conducting a similar or identical program in her classroom. It’s 2023, after all, and we’re in the post-Floyd world.

In what conceivable way could any of this facilitate a healing of racial tensions?

It won’t. It can’t. Racial healing is not the point. Ideologically possessed demons punishing innocent children to placate their clear neurosis is.