Racist Dem Calls Clarence Thomas an 'Uncle Tom' During Debate Over Proposed Statue in State House

On Tuesday, the Georgia State Senate voted on partisan lines to approve a plan to erect a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on the grounds of the State Capitol in Atlanta, prompting racist outrage from certain media sites and from Democrats.

One voice of opposition to the statue was State Sen. Emanuel Jones (D-10th district), who called Thomas an “Uncle Tom” during debate.

“In the black community, we have an expression — and I don’t want to use this label too deeply here because I’m just trying to tell you what we have in the African American community — when we talked about a person of color that goes back historically, the days of slavery and that person betraying his own community we have a term in the black community,” Jones said. “That term that we use is called ‘Uncle Tom.’ An ‘Uncle Tom’ is either a fictional or non-fictional character — I don’t really know the origins of ‘Uncle Tom,’ but it talks about a person who, back during the days of slavery, sold his soul to the slave masters.”

It’s amusing that Jones doesn’t know the origins of the term Uncle Tom, which comes from Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1852 novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin. But I guess it’s hardly surprising that a Democrat would attempt to speak of something without fully understanding it. Georgia Democrats claim that Thomas is too controversial to be honored with a statue on the Capitol grounds, but the grounds also have a statue of Jimmy Carter, the former governor of Georgia and one-term president, who was also controversial.

“There are citizens, probably members of this body, that take issue with his policies when he was governor or president, but we respect history,” said State Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R-31st district). Obviously, controversy isn’t the issue. Democrats have a problem with honoring a black man who doesn’t remain firmly on the Democrat plantation, hence the reason for Jones’s attack blasting Thomas as an “Uncle Tom” for not being a leftist.

Now that the Senate has passed the bill, it moves to the state house — where Republicans have a solid majority.