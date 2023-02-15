DOJ Drops Investigation of Matt Gaetz, Liberals Hardest Hit

After years of investigating whether the Florida Republican had illegal contact with a juvenile, the Justice Department has closed its investigation against Rep. Matt Gaetz without filing charges.

The Justice Department has “confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes,” Gaetz’s office said in a statement.

“The Justice Department’s examination of Mr. Gaetz was connected to a probe centered on Joel Greenberg, a local official in Florida who was indicted in August on sex-trafficking charges related to a girl between the ages of 14 and 17,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “Mr. Greenberg pleaded guilty in 2021 to sex-trafficking involving a person under 18 years old, along with counts of wire fraud, identity theft and stalking. He was sentenced in December to 11 years in prison.”

Gaetz has long denied any wrongdoing. But, of course, leftists pounced on the investigation, which began back in 2020, and have presumed Gaetz guilty ever since — even though the claims have long appeared to be linked to an effort to extort money from Gaetz. In 2021, the New York Times even claimed that Gaetz asked Trump for a blanket pardon before he left office — a claim Trump and Gaetz both denied.