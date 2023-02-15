News & Politics

DOJ Drops Investigation of Matt Gaetz, Liberals Hardest Hit

By Matt Margolis 2:24 PM on February 15, 2023
DOJ Drops Investigation of Matt Gaetz, Liberals Hardest Hit
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

After years of investigating whether the Florida Republican had illegal contact with a juvenile, the Justice Department has closed its investigation against Rep. Matt Gaetz without filing charges.

The Justice Department has “confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes,” Gaetz’s office said in a statement.

Related: McCarthy Reveals Who Will Be Investigating Biden’s Weaponization of the Federal Government

“The Justice Department’s examination of Mr. Gaetz was connected to a probe centered on Joel Greenberg, a local official in Florida who was indicted in August on sex-trafficking charges related to a girl between the ages of 14 and 17,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “Mr. Greenberg pleaded guilty in 2021 to sex-trafficking involving a person under 18 years old, along with counts of wire fraud, identity theft and stalking. He was sentenced in December to 11 years in prison.”

Gaetz has long denied any wrongdoing. But, of course, leftists pounced on the investigation, which began back in 2020, and have presumed Gaetz guilty ever since — even though the claims have long appeared to be linked to an effort to extort money from Gaetz. In 2021, the New York Times even claimed that Gaetz asked Trump for a blanket pardon before he left office — a claim Trump and Gaetz both denied.

 

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
Sign up for Matt's newsletter on Substack, and you follow him on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.
News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: CONSERVATISM FBI MATT GAETZ
Trending
Editor's Choice