McCarthy Reveals Who Will Be Investigating Biden's Weaponization of the Federal Government

Part of the package of “concessions” made by Kevin McCarthy in his bid to become speaker of the House of Representatives was that he promised to launch a formal investigation into Joe Biden’s egregious weaponization of federal law enforcement for his own political gains. He wasted little time in fulfilling that promise, announcing on Tuesday which Republicans would be involved.

McCarthy said in a letter to his Republican colleagues that the subcommittee will expose the “weaponization of government against our citizenry, writ large.” The subcommittee will be led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who was a close supporter of McCarthy during his Speaker bid and who serves as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. McCarthy said earlier this month that Jordan would chair the subcommittee. The other GOP members of the committee will be Reps. Darrell Issa (Calif.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Chris Stewart (Utah), Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), Mike Johnson (La.), Chip Roy (Texas), Kelly Armstrong (N.D.), Greg Steube (Fla.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Kat Cammack (Fla.) and Harriet Hageman (Wyo.).

It’s a real chef’s kiss adding Hageman to the subcommittee, given that she’s in Congress because Liz Cheney sold her soul as part of the House J6 Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues. As I wrote in my Wednesday Morning Briefing, I like this new McCarthy and I hope he sticks around for a while.

Jim Jordan can be a real pit bull when it comes to the Democrats, so it’s good to see him heading up the subcommittee. Dan Bishop and Chip Roy were part of the Gang of 20 who held out and demanded this investigation, which means they’ve got real skin in the game.

The fascists running Joe Biden’s pudding brain have transformed the Justice Dept. into a goon squad for the executive branch. Trump supporters have become a collective Public Enemy Number One on Merrick Garland’s watch. An al Qaeda cell could be building bombs next door to a school board meeting where conservative parents were protesting kindergarten drag shows and the FBI would have eyes only on the moms and dads.

Another select subcommittee was formed to investigate the origins of the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu. More from The Hill on who was appointed to that:

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) will serve as the chairman of the COVID-19 committee. The other members rounding out the GOP membership will be Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa), Debbie Lesko (Ariz.), Michael Cloud (Texas), John Joyce (Pa.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Ronny Jackson (Texas) and Rich McCormick (Ga.).

The mere mention of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s name triggers the poor leftmedia hacks. The writer of this article felt it was necessary to include this:

Greene has repeatedly voiced misinformation surrounding the pandemic since its start in 2020. Her personal Twitter account was suspended for violating the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policies last January, but it was restored in November as part of several accounts that CEO Elon Musk reinstated after he took over the company.

This idiot cites MTG’s Twitter suspension as some sort of proof of wrongdoing, despite the fact that we’ve been learning for weeks that the pre-Musk suspensions were mostly politically pressured hit jobs. It’s not just that the MSM types are so in the bag for the Democrats, it’s also that they’re so unimaginative and lazy about it.

As I’ve written about almost everything that this new GOP House majority has done so far, this is a nice start. I’m probably at the point where I won’t be truly happy until the Republicans whip up an impeachment trial or two. I’m not even picky about who they start with — all of the Dems need to go anyway.

