News & Politics

Joe Biden: The Best Communicator in the White House

By Lincoln Brown 11:01 AM on February 15, 2023
Joe Biden: The Best Communicator in the White House
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Move over, Ronald Reagan. Joe Biden is the best communicator in the White House — just ask Karine Jean-Pierre. In fact, she told a reporter that very thing yesterday during the press gaggle:

This is from a press secretary who can’t string together a simple sentence without having to file an insurance claim. One of her greatest hits involves her comments on “bicarmel” legislation. And when asked about the various UAPs winging their way across the skies, Jean-Pierre claimed that the objects were not “alien or terrestrial.” But if they are not alien, then they must be terrestrial. And if they aren’t terrestrial, then they must be alien. Unless (whispers) they’re interdimensional. And if you’re worried about that, you’re on the wrong website.

Of course, Joe Biden’s gaffes are legendary and legion. You can count on them at least one a day, as sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. He is destined to become the Mark Twain of incoherent mumbling and statements. We won’t know what most of them meant, but they will be legendary. To be fair, he can sound very passionate and avuncular, which can be effective. Of course, he’s either making stuff up or is incomprehensible. So I suppose he’s extremely effective at being ineffective.

Jean-Pierre’s comment did not go unnoticed by the rest of the nation. Among the many reactions were the following:

And then there is the little matter of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who pretty much ignored the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, for days but did take time to whine about the fact that there are too many white construction workers. Where I live, there is construction going on left and right, and I think I’ve seen about two white guys on any of the crews. I swear the infrastructure was better off when Buttigieg was on paternity leave.

So we are being led by a group of agenda-driven, narcissistic nincompoops. Or interdimensional aliens. At this point, either scenario is plausible.

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies. Follow him at locals.com @LincolnB.

Tags: JOE BIDEN
Trending
Editor's Choice