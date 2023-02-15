Joe Biden: The Best Communicator in the White House

Move over, Ronald Reagan. Joe Biden is the best communicator in the White House — just ask Karine Jean-Pierre. In fact, she told a reporter that very thing yesterday during the press gaggle:

This is from a press secretary who can’t string together a simple sentence without having to file an insurance claim. One of her greatest hits involves her comments on “bicarmel” legislation. And when asked about the various UAPs winging their way across the skies, Jean-Pierre claimed that the objects were not “alien or terrestrial.” But if they are not alien, then they must be terrestrial. And if they aren’t terrestrial, then they must be alien. Unless (whispers) they’re interdimensional. And if you’re worried about that, you’re on the wrong website.

Of course, Joe Biden’s gaffes are legendary and legion. You can count on them at least one a day, as sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. He is destined to become the Mark Twain of incoherent mumbling and statements. We won’t know what most of them meant, but they will be legendary. To be fair, he can sound very passionate and avuncular, which can be effective. Of course, he’s either making stuff up or is incomprehensible. So I suppose he’s extremely effective at being ineffective.

Jean-Pierre’s comment did not go unnoticed by the rest of the nation. Among the many reactions were the following:

compared to Buttigieg (McKinsey speak), Kamala (Predictive Text speak), and the actual WH spokeswoman herself (*Loading Text*), this … this is a true statement. Biden actually is the best communicator the WH has to offer. Oh God. https://t.co/2IhMk2OljC — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 14, 2023

Jean-Pierre: "The president is the best communicator that we have in the White House." Americans: 😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/8ozNoGBhXo — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 14, 2023

The guy can’t utter coherent sentences on a regular basis… but at least he hasn’t called Canada “Canadia.” https://t.co/npnRL51nj9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 14, 2023

And then there is the little matter of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who pretty much ignored the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, for days but did take time to whine about the fact that there are too many white construction workers. Where I live, there is construction going on left and right, and I think I’ve seen about two white guys on any of the crews. I swear the infrastructure was better off when Buttigieg was on paternity leave.

So we are being led by a group of agenda-driven, narcissistic nincompoops. Or interdimensional aliens. At this point, either scenario is plausible.