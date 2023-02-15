Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Feb. 6-12, 2023

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write so[mething every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

Yes, we’ve been away for a while. After the election last November, I decided that even my liver wasn’t going to be able to deal with all of the gloating in the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post. The original plan was to take just a couple of weeks off, but then I decided that an extended hiatus was in order.

We’re back, we’re happy, and we’re ready to deal with the weirdos again. Let us begin.

1: Trump’s Supreme Court Picks Are Not Quite What You Think

This is a guest opinion written by a couple of former federal law clerks. I have no idea what their politics are, but, given the platform, I feel comfortable with a lot of inference.

Despite it happening so often, leftists are always surprised when they find out that conservatives don’t behave in the hive-mind fashion that they do. Whenever they complain about what conservatives might do, they’re almost always in the throes of weapons-grade psychological projection.

There is some good analysis in this piece, most of which will not resonate with the average Times Opinion section reader. Not to worry, the guest columnists did all they needed to do when they got in this dig at Donald Trump in their conclusion:

While Mr. Trump did secure three votes to overrule Roe with his appointees to the court, he did not get clones of Justices Thomas or Alito, nor did he get justices willing to protect his own hide.

Good doggies, here’s a treat.

2: Scranton Joe Is Ready to Go

The New York Times continues to provide Maureen Dowd with a very public forum in which to chronicle her descent into cotton candy irrelevance.

The title alone lets you know that what follows can’t be taken seriously. Joe Biden couldn’t find Scranton on a map, not just because he’s got pudding for brains, but also because he hasn’t lived there for seven decades.

Despite the fact that it must be exhausting, the Democrat flying monkeys in the mainstream media keep spinning a Biden myth out of whole cloth. Because they’re just making it all up, they often go overboard.

For example:

Biden has gone bigger than Obama, who was supposed to be the transformational one. The president has pushed big job-creating bills and gone after Big Pharma and big corporations. (He has also gone smaller with some crowd-pleasers, like promising to get rid of junk fees on hotel bills.) Unlike Obama, who had an aversion to selling his policies, this guy loves a good groundbreaking.

I’m fairly certain that claiming that the white dude whose cognitive functioning left the Amtrak station years ago is more “transformational” than His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Hussein Obama is — you guessed — RACIST.

Sorry, Mo, we all know that when it comes to President LOLEightyonemillion that there is no “there,” there.

3: There Is No Dignity in This Kind of America

Jamelle Bouie would have no career if he couldn’t use false or dubious premises as springboards from which to leap to his dull hot takes.

This one is a real yawner: Republicans and conservatives won’t let the “You Will Be Made to Care” radical transgender agenda run roughshod over common sense and science, so we’re discriminating against the poor dears.

Here’s an example of Bouie playing in his own mental sandbox and thinking that he’s doing something special:

This is no accident. The attacks on transgender people and L.G.B.T.Q. rights are of a piece with the attack on abortion and reproductive rights. It is a singular assault on the bodily autonomy of all Americans, meant to uphold and reinforce traditional hierarchies of sex and gender.

Upholding an infant’s right to life is not an “attack” on anything. Again, it’s a false premise that only works if one buys into the leftist talking points on the issue. The only thing that the issues have in common is that biology backs up the conservative position on both.

PostScript: The federal workforce is aging. It’s time for a new generation.

This drivel was co-authored by America’s crappiest physician, Anthony Fauci.

Here’s a snippet:

Federal leaders should pay more attention to hiring young people to sustain the workforce,

Federal bureaucrats — which is all that Fauci ever was — suffer from an exaggerated sense of importance. As I wrote in my classic book Don’t Let the Hippies Shower, the federal bureaucracy exists solely to bloat and perpetuate itself. Real world job performance be damned, they’re playing with other people’s money.

What the federal workforce really needs is to stop using the money of hard-working Americans to make incompetent mediocrities like Fauci wealthy. It needs to have a budgetary machete taken to it until it’s skeletal compared to the present-day federal bureaucratic behemoth.

And Anthony Fauci should be in prison.

It’s good to be back. Let’s make this a regular thing again!

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.