SCOTUS Will Decide Whether to Take up a 2020 'Rigged Election' Case on Friday

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) will consider for a second time whether to hear Raland J. Brunson v. Alma S. Adams, a case that alleges Congress had a duty to investigate claims of fraud and impropriety in the 2020 national election, and that member votes against doing so amounted to treason. While some of the reasoning and suggested remedies in the complaint seem hyperbolic, it is aimed at accountability for those in leadership positions who are derelict in their duty to protect the American electoral system from manipulation.

On the matter of authorities taking a serious look at election fraud, we’re all well past our willingness to play Charlie Brown while Lucy holds a football for us to kick. Still, it’s intriguing that this case has made it as far as it has.

Only the most willfully blind can believe that the entire 2020 “most secure election ever!” was above board. The idea that an addled basement gimp racked up 81 million votes — more than any U.S. presidential candidate in history — defies belief. And the massive discrepancies and irregularities in crucial swing states have never been seriously looked into or satisfactorily explained. Yet no judge, no legislator, nor any executive agency dared instigate any serious examination of what happened.

I have yet to find a graphic or phrase that better explains the frustrating problem of a disinterested law enforcement apparatus when it comes to election shenanigans than this one (source unknown):

It’s difficult to get a grasp on such a slippery cycle of denial in order to force accountability, but the Brunson case may just have found a way to do it.

Just The News reports:

The Supreme Court is set to reconsider whether to hear a lawsuit alleging President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence, 291 House members, and 94 senators violated their oaths of office by refusing to investigate evidence of fraud in the 2020 election before certifying Biden as the victor on Jan. 6, 2021, allowing for Biden and Harris to be “fraudulently” inaugurated.

The plaintiff’s suggested remedy — that the named defendants are removed from office — sounds extreme at first blush. But the focus of the suit isn’t on whether or not the election actually was “rigged” or “stolen” — that’s irrelevant to the argument. Rather, the suit claims the defendants were delinquent in their duty to investigate, and have thus broken their oaths of office. Biden and Harris may or may not be in office legitimately, but Congress has no way of knowing without taking a serious look into the matter.

The man whose name the suit bears, Raland J. Brunson, is one of four largely self-taught legally literate and patriotically determined brothers who have been working non-stop to address the threats to election integrity they witnessed in 2020. The brothers have a website devoted to the cause, on which they explain:

Loy, Raland, Deron and Gaynor Brunson (the brothers) witnessed the 2020 election along with claims from members of congress that the election was rigged. What got their attention was when the proposition to investigate those claims was presented to Congress and put to a vote. What came as a shock to the four brothers is when they discovered that 387 members of Congress along with VP Mike Pence actually voted against the proposed investigation, thus thwarting the investigation. Whether the election was rigged or not was no longer their main concern. What now became the concern was when those members of Congress violated their sworn oath by voting to thwart the investigation.

Raland J. Brunson v. Alma S. Adams is one of two cases the brothers have been simultaneously working through the courts. Through some impressive legal maneuvering, they brought Raland all the way to the Supreme Court last fall, and the case was considered in January. “The 9 Justices will meet January 6, 2023 to discuss the case and decide (by vote) if they want to move it to a hearing, where they will [officially] judge the case and decide (by vote) if defendants should be removed from office” the brothers reported. But on Jan. 9, “Without explanation, The Justices voted to not hear the case.” However, the Brunson boys had a backup plan and filed a petition asking the justices to reconsider. SCOTUS agreed to re-examine the issue and set a date for this Friday, Feb. 17.

There’s no point in getting our hopes up that anything will come of the Brunson brothers’ attempts to force Congress to prioritize America’s laws and citizens’ rights, but we can always hope. And we can be cheered that these four men have honed their technique to petition the courts for relief from Big Left’s anti-American, anti-rule of law machinations. May they be a thorn in the side of America’s enemies for decades to come.