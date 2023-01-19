Here Are Over 1,400 Proven Cases of Election Fraud, and That's Just the Beginning

According to the Democrats, election fraud doesn’t happen — except for when Republicans win elections… in those cases, it was probably Russia, who somehow hacked in and changed votes. I mean, how else could a Democrat lose? Right?

Meanwhile, we’re all supposed to collectively turn a blind eye when Democrat wins an extremely close election under suspicious circumstances. When that happens, we’re told that election fraud is a myth, that our elections are perfectly secure, and if you dare ask questions, you’ll get censored by social media because you are a threat to democracy!

But election fraud is not a myth. In fact, 1,412 confirmed cases of election fraud have been documented in the Election Fraud Database maintained by the Heritage Foundation’s legal center. According to the Heritage Foundation, the database “provides a sampling of recent election fraud cases, demonstrates the vulnerabilities within the electoral process and the need for reforms to secure free and fair elections for the American people.” Of the 1,412 confirmed cases they’ve documented, there have been 1,219 convictions.

As bad as this sounds, it’s not even the entirety of the problem. “The database doesn’t list potential fraud discovered by election officials and others that is never investigated or prosecuted, and it obviously cannot list fraud that goes undetected when states with poor security don’t have the tools in place to even realize such fraud is occurring,” Hans Von Spakovksy of the Heritage Foundation explains.

The database proves just how important election integrity is and why more states must pass commonsense measures to ensure our elections truly are fair and accurate.