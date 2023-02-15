Michigan State Shooter Had Previous Gun Charges Dropped in the Name of 'Race Equity'

You’ve no doubt heard the expression, “Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” But for woke prosecutors looking to impose their version of racial justice on the population, the expression becomes “Whatever doesn’t kill you will eventually kill you anyway.”

Anthony McRae, the gunman who killed three people and wounded five others at Michigan State University on Monday, was arrested in June 2019 and charged with illegally carrying a concealed handgun without a permit. McRae faced up to five years in prison for this charge, which means he might have been in prison when he picked up a gun and opened fire on innocent people last Monday.

But McRae caught a break. He happened to commit his gun crime in a jurisdiction made safe for criminals by a prosecutor supported by the George Soros network of nonprofits. Ingham County district attorney Carol Siemon drastically reduced McRae’s concealed handgun charge in the name of fixing the “dramatic racial inequality” in sentencing.

McRae ended up serving one-year probation from which he was released in 2021.

Ms. Siemon left office at the beginning of this year. The Ingham County DA’s office released a statement saying that McRae would probably not have been forced to serve a full sentence on the gun charges.

“Even if he were convicted by a jury of the original charge, Anthony McRae would not have been recommended for a jail or prison sentence,” the office said. “The sentencing guideline score would have been the same if he had been convicted of either the original charge (Carrying a Concealed Weapon) or the offense for which he was convicted (carrying a firearm in a vehicle).”

Then what is the point of passing “gun control laws” if they’re not going to be enforced? This silly moral posturing by the left every time there’s a mass shooting is ludicrous. If you’re going to pass a strict concealed carry law, enforce the damn law. You can’t have both “racial equity” and meaningful gun control — not when you play these silly games.

Washington Free Beacon:

In 2021, the Vera Institute for Justice, a think tank funded by Soros’s Open Society Foundations, also praised Siemon and other reform prosecutors who pledged to reduce racial disparities in prosecution. Siemon boasted about the changes she made in her office when she announced her retirement in November. “I believe we have made substantial progress to reform the justice system and provide for a proportionate response to criminal charges,” she said. “We have changed the prosecutors’ office’s charging and sentencing practices, to provide a greater range of options to hold people accountable for the harm they cause while reducing incarceration, and continuing to serve victims and to expand their services and support.” But a Michigan circuit court judge called her out weeks earlier for making Lansing less safe with her policies. “She is not a legislator, she is not a judge, and she is making our community unsafe,” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said.

McRae was primed for his rampage by a woke prosecutor who believes she had a higher calling than the simple, mundane job of protecting the citizens who elected her. That’s not a grand enough vision. You’re not going to “change the world” by doing a job any decent prosecutor can do.

Nothing less than a full-blown racial reckoning by her office would have been satisfactory. Meanwhile, innocent people pay the price for another Soros-backed prosecutor’s interpretation of racist laws.