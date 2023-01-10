Texas Taco Hero Shooter to Face a Soros Funded Commie DA

A video is making the rounds of a citizen blasting an armed robber at a taco joint in Houston.

In the clip, the thug pulls out a gun and demands money from the restaurant patrons. He seems to forget he’s in Texas, where the Second Amendment still means something.

A restaurant customer throws money on the floor for the bandit. The thug turns his back on the good guy with a gun, who then ventilates the armed robber, firing eight times.

The good guy then picks up the bad guy’s gun and promptly shoots him again. Then he invites the patrons to reclaim their money.

WARNING – GRAPHIC

A longer video shows the good guy throwing the bad guy’s gat against a wall when he realizes it’s just a plastic BB gun.

The bad guy, Eric Washington, was out on bond when he committed the armed robbery. He has a history of crime and even drew a 15-year sentence for his involvement in the murder of a 62-year-old cell phone store owner. He got out after just six years.

Washington died at the scene from a serious case of lead poisoning.

So a good guy perforated a bad guy — what could go wrong?

For starters, the good guy will face District Attorney (DA) Kim Ogg, who got into office with the help of a $600,000 kiss from legendary billionaire anarchist, George Soros.

Also, the bad guy is black and the good guy is not. Anyone pretending race isn’t a factor in a case like this hasn’t read the news in a few years.

FACT-O-RAMA! New York City’s commie DA, Alvin Bragg, charged a Hispanic man with murder for defending himself against a black attacker. The charges were later dropped. The attacker’s girlfriend stabbed the Hispanic man and was never charged.

The hero’s lawyer released a statement:

My client, who wishes to remain anonymous, was dining with a friend at El Ranchito Taqueria and as it has been seen on video, a robbery suspect entered the restaurant, and pointed a weapon at my client and the other customers demanding money. In fear of his life and his friend’s life my client acted to protect everyone in the restaurant. In Texas, a shooting is justified in self-defense, defense of others and in defense of property. The customer has met with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and Investigators with HPD homicide. He fully intends to continue cooperating with the ongoing investigation. When the investigation is complete, this case will be presented to a Grand Jury. We are confident that a Grand Jury will conclude that the shooting was justified under Texas Law. This event has been very traumatic, taking a human life is something he does not take lightly and will burden him for the rest of his life. For that reason, he wishes to remain anonymous. Due to the overwhelming coverage, we ask the media and the public to respect his privacy.

The coup de grâce blast — delivered after the good guy was holding the bad guy’s weapon — might be a problem for the hero. Not to mention, leaving the scene without calling the police.

FACT-O-RAMA! Washington wouldn’t have died on the floor of a taco joint if he had A) been serving his full sentence and B) not pointed a gun at innocent diners.

“Eric was an evil criminal that took joy in harassing and robbing innocent families,” the son of the murdered cell phone store owner declared. “The individual at the taqueria is a true hero. He did the right thing in stopping the robber and in protecting the community from a dangerous perpetrator.”

The good guy’s name has not yet been released. He will face a grand jury, which will decide what happens next.