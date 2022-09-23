NYC Rapist Gets 30-Day Sentence, Then Goes on Vile Sex-Assault Rampage, Thanks to Commie DA Alvin Bragg

When can we end this liberal experiment of letting violent people walk free?

Justin Washington raped a teenage family member. In other cities that might send him to prison for 25 years. In the woketopia that is New York City, Washington, 25, snagged himself a preposterous 30-day sentence, plus, he would not have to register as a sex offender, compliments of Manhattan’s commie District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg.

Washington, who never should have left jail according to some cops, was promised a one-month sentence if he pled down to “coercion.” One week before the actual sentencing hearing, he sexually assaulted four women and one man in a terrifying morning rampage.

“How does a man who rapes an innocent teenage girl walk the streets to sexually attack five more innocent people, including a homeless woman,” one NYPD officer scoffed.

“That is a sweet deal,” another cop growled. “He went from rape one and facing 25 years in jail, which is hard time, to 30 days. What a joke.”

Now, people at the DA’s office are “reconsidering” the initial joke of a plea deal. But Emily Tuttle, a spokesperson for Bragg, defended the laughable sentence.

“Our experienced sex crimes prosecutors conducted a thorough investigation and were in regular contact with the survivor’s family throughout this case,” Tuttle debated in an email. “Based on the evidence, we determined that this was an appropriate plea to spare the young survivor from having to testify while holding Washington accountable for his conduct.”

FACT-O-RAMA! New York Governor Kathy Hochul can fire Alvin Bragg today but she won’t. Like a good communist, she prefers that criminals walk free and create violent chaos. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised to fire Bragg on his first day should he get elected.

A few days before Washington’s lenient sentencing hearing, he decided to go on a sick, 90-minute sex-assault spree in The Bronx:

8:20 a.m.: Washington crawled into an apartment window, put his hands into the underwear of an 18-year-old man, squeezed his buttocks, and creepily asked, “Can I get a dollar, bro?” The man offered Washington a dollar, but he refused it, saying, “Nevermind, you’re not understanding, bro,” and escaped.

9:00 a.m.: Washington climbed a fire escape and knocked on the window of a 26-year-old woman. When she drew back the curtain, she saw Washington masturbating.

9:30 a.m.: Washington burst into a woman’s apartment and attempted to rape her. He knocked her down, lifted her nightgown, and began masturbating. As he attempted to smell the woman’s legs, she bit Washington’s hand, scratched him, and pounded him with a hammer. He ran off.

9:49 a.m.: Washington stole a pair of women’s underwear through a window and was seen masturbating.

9:55 a.m.: Washington entered an apartment building where a homeless woman was sleeping. Surveillance video shows Washington pulling down the woman’s pants, touching her buttocks, and masturbating.

Police snagged Washington two days later in a homeless shelter where he was living and hit him with a bucket-load of charges, including burglary, forcible touching, sexually motivated felony, and attempted rape.

Prosecutors asked a judge for a $500,000 cash bail, but the magistrate shockingly decided that, despite Washington’s demonic sex crime frenzy, $50,000 was enough.

FACT-O-RAMA! Fifty-thousand dollars is a lot of money for a homeless rapist to scrounge up, but not for a bolshie bail fund like the one Kamala Harris pimped, should they decide to do so. This low bail is yet another slap in the face of justice and further threatens innocent people, yet New Yorkers mind-bogglingly continue to vote for Democrats.

“I understand they talked to the victim’s family, but what about the rest of the citizens of New York who can become Mr. Washington’s victims in the future, like those innocent five people in the Bronx?” an NYPD cop asked. “If the district attorney didn’t give him this deal, they would not have been sexually assaulted.”