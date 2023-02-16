Transgender Cannibal Baby Rapist Put in Women's Prison Near Mother and Baby Unit

This headline seems impossible, but these days there seems to be no evil governments will not perpetrate on their citizens. In order to avoid being seen as transphobic, the conquered government of Canada has allowed a cannibalistic baby rapist to be housed with women who have babies because he identifies as a woman.

Reduxx reported:

In 1997, Adam Laboucan sexually assaulted a three-month-old baby boy in Quesnel, British Columbia. Laboucan was 15-years-old at the time and had been hired to babysit the child. The infant was so brutally injured by the attack that he had to be flown to Vancouver, 410 miles away, to undergo reconstructive surgery.

The details of this man’s horrors are too much to even think about. He’s so sick that he has eaten parts of his own arm. Laboucan also was reported to have murdered a 3-year-old boy when he was a minor but was not charged because it was ruled an accident.

According to a 1999 news report by the CBC, clinical psychologist Dr. Steve Sigmond testified in court that when he examined Laboucan in 1997, the teen had also admitted to drowning a 3-year-old boy in Quesnel in 1993. Laboucan was 11 when he allegedly committed the killing, and no charges were ever lodged against him because under the law, an accused must be at least 12 years old.

Laboucan petitioned authorities to move him to a women’s prison because he began identifying as a woman.

But despite the violent and sexual nature of his crimes, Laboucan is now identifying as a “woman” and has been transferred to the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford. While it is unknown when Laboucan officially began transitioning, a recently surfaced dating profile from 2018 shows the convict boasting of his “vagina” and breast implants. “I am a transgender woman and I was born a man but now after surgery I became a full woman,” Laboucan wrote on his Canadian Inmates Connect profile. “I have a vagina, not a penis, and also have 720ccs DD gel implants.”

Instead of investigating this sicko and realizing he’s just a predator trying to get access to more victims, the Canadian government just put this man in a minimum security prison with women who have babies and allowed him to leer at and intimidate them. If they had just reviewed his parole board interviews, they would have found that he was dealing drugs in prison, threatened to kill a female guard, and was found with a blade in his possession. But facts don’t matter to the woke morons running things. They want the woke points and have no cares at all for the safety of women and children.

When he was transferred to a women’s prison he was denied parole in 2017 based on assaulting female inmates and yet they still didn’t put him back in a male prison where he belongs. The women’s prison Laboucan is in, Fraser Valley Institution for Women, has a mother and baby unit that — inexplicably — the baby rapist has access to.

One inmate confirmed that Laboucan was being housed in a unit next to the Mother-Child Program residence, and said that he had been “staring” at the children to “antagonize” the women. The anonymous source continued to describe a frightening interaction she’d had with Laboucan. She explained that she’d been invited to attend a volunteer appreciation event, and had brought her infant son with her. One of the guards secretly informed her that Laboucan was at the event and made her aware of his crimes against a 3-month-old baby boy. “I was told that there was an extremely violent child sex offender present who hadn’t been in the presence of a young child in a very long time,” she said, adding that her own child was around the same age as Laboucan’s infant victim. “Once I was informed of the sick and brutal nature of the crime against the child, I regretted even going or letting that person set eyes on my child.” Laboucan, she says, was housed next to the Mother-Child facility after this incident, at which point his behavior escalated. “These accusations of looming around the child program resulted in a dispute in which this trans sex offender picked up and threw a female inmate and charged after her once she was on the ground to continue the assault,” the source explained. “Luckily, guards intercepted, but they segregated the female inmate for inciting a reaction for confronting this trans inmate sex offender for his actions,”

They punished the woman.

I’ve seen enough. The world is mad. These policies were voted on by insane people. Buy guns and ammo. That’s all I can tell you at this point. What happens in Canada doesn’t stay in Canada.

A report released by the Correctional Service in 2022 revealed that 82% of “gender diverse” prisoners in Canada who had a history of sexual offending were men who identified as transgender. Almost all had committed their crimes prior to claiming a transgender status. The overwhelming majority committed offenses that caused death or serious harm to their victims, over half of whom were women or children. In June of 2017, the category of “gender identity” was made a protected characteristic after it was added to the Canadian Human Rights Act via a controversial piece of legislation known as Bill C-16. The Canadian government claimed the bill had been assessed for its impact on women prior to approval, but has refused to release any details of the assessment’s findings.

I feel like I’m living in a giant prank. How is this real? And why can’t we stop it? Someone, please wake me up. I can’t take this anymore. It’s so weird out there! Am I the only one who feels like I’m living a waking nightmare? Let me know in the comments below if we’re all just in some LSD CIA experiment perma-trip simulation because none of this makes any sense anymore.