Prices Have Gone up 14.4 Percent Since the Adults Have Been Back in Charge

So how’s that “strong-as-hell” economy treating you? Are you running out of organs to sell to pay for your groceries? Was your Valentine’s Day gift a tank of gas? Have you had to tell the kids “Okay, we’ll have eggs for breakfast, but that’s your Christmas and birthday present?”

Well, thank the Biden administration. Under the aegis of the Democratic Party, prices have gone up 14.4% according to Just the News. That is since Biden’s inauguration. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released its Consumer Price Index, and there was a 0.5% increase last month, which was part of a 6.4% bump over 2022. Housing costs jumped 0.7% in January and saw an increase of 7.9% last year.

The Center Square had these quotes from the BLS report:

The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for nearly half of the monthly all items increase, with the indexes for food, gasoline, and natural gas also contributing. The food index increased 0.5 percent over the month with the food at home index rising 0.4 percent. The energy index increased 2.0 percent over the month as all major energy component indexes rose over the month. Categories which increased in January include the shelter, motor vehicle insurance, recreation, apparel, and household furnishings and operations indexes. The indexes for used cars and trucks, medical care, and airline fares were among those that decreased over the month.”

In 2022, the price of food increased by 10.1%, and energy costs climbed 8.7%. And yes, egg prices saw a 70% hike in 2022. And as you have probably noticed, gas prices rose 2.4% in January.

Biden and the Democrats were quick to point out that the 6.4% increase is lower than last year’s. Biden stated:

Today’s data shows annual inflation falling for seven months, real wages for working Americans up over that time, and food and gas prices down — getting breathing room to families. All while unemployment stayed at its lowest level since 1969 and job growth remained resilient.

But that doesn’t undo the damage or unring the bell. As Colorado Republican Doug Lamborn pointed out, “Democrats continue to assert that inflation under Biden is going down. Do they understand that Americans don’t get the thousands of dollars back that they spent as a result of their peak 9% inflation? Americans are financially worse off under Biden.”

For those of you who are perplexed by the continuous tone-deaf approach of this administration, allow me to explain. I used to be on the Left, and I understand this mindset better than lifelong conservatives. First, there is a fascination with power. Things like wielding power and being in charge are more important than actually serving. The titles (and money) matter more than the work. Second, by virtue of their worldview, Democrats believe that they should naturally be in positions of leadership. Third, if things like immigration, gender, race, and climate are addressed, problems like national security and inflation will automatically solve themselves.

So this is how we got a transgender nuclear energy official with a luggage fetish and a transportation secretary who disappears for months on family leave. If it looks good and feels good, it will all be good. That of course is not true. And while that is a problem for you, it isn’t even an afterthought for them.