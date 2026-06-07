Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Tzulbekrinck frequently wowed people with his knowledge of hibiscus trivia and regional blood sausage variations.

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The mess in Los Angeles will be addressed soon, but I thought that a night or two of denial would be best to quiet all of the voices in my head.

We will, once again, enjoy the ongoing entertainment provided by members of the Trump 47 administration vs the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media, this time starring the man at the top.

Faux "news" programs have, oddly enough, been making actual news this past week, starting with the firing of 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley last Tuesday. Of course, none of the self-styled network news programs have anything to do with journalism or the news anymore, if they ever did. 60 Minutes, NBC's Meet the Press, ABC's This Week, and Face the Nation on CBS are all propaganda broadcasts for the Democratic National Committee.

President Trump joined Kristen Welker on the latest episode of Meet the Press and she was her typically hostile self. This is from Matt:

President Donald Trump sat down with NBC's Kristen Welker for a Meet the Press interview, but things went sideways fast. The exchange started to unravel when the topic of election integrity came up. Trump made clear that he views the media's handling of these stories as part of a larger systemic problem, one that the press has deliberately chosen to ignore. He told Welker that her network actively works against him and that he had the receipts to back it up. "You play right into their hands with this stuff," Trump said. "You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they're rigged. Do you know that I won an election in a landslide and I got 94% bad press." Welker tried to redirect the conversation toward acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, but Trump wasn't having it. Every time she jumped in, he pushed through it. He insisted the evidence of problems with election integrity runs deep: "You have more evidence, there's more evidence than ever presented."

It really is something to see. Once President Trump decided he was going to bail on the interview, Welker began pleading with him to stay, whining about having traveled all the way to Wisconsin to interview him. Then Trump starts talking about hanging out in the rain with her and I was hoping it might go on for a little while.

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This isn't the first time that Welker has stepped on the Trump 47 rake. President Trump gave one of his first interviews after returning to office to Welker, and that didn't go what one would call swimmingly. All of the major players in the administration have been on Meet the Press since then, and each appearance featured at least one moment when Welker was confronted for her bias. All were great red meat television moments for conservatives.

I'm starting to think that President Trump and his confidantes like their television encounters with Ms. Welker. It has been well-established that these MSM hacks have no sense of shame or embarrassment and therefore never learn any lessons, so Welker and her ilk will keep giving the president opportunities to prove how awful they are.

They won't deprive themselves of the obvious joy they get from pushing back on the hostility from the MSM propagandists. I will leave you with President Trump's latest chat with Kristen Welker. Grab some popcorn and enjoy the ride here:

NEW: NBC's Kristen Welker begs President Trump to continue their interview as the president ripped her apart & walked out.



Trump: "Thank you, darling. Have a good day."



Welker: "Mr. President, let's please... I traveled all the way to Wisconsin!"pic.twitter.com/F5M5VplYQv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 7, 2026

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Robert G. gets the week started for us:

Hey Kruiser! You can have the 80 and Clapton too! Check out "Journeyman" from 89. Some great tracks, especially "Bad Love" which went to the top of the charts. Some other cuts well worth your while are "Breaking Point", "Old Love" (with Robert Cray) and "Pretending". Thanks once again for the Briefing, and enjoy your time away from it today and tomorrow (sorta) Best, Boat Guy

I should have clarified the other day that I like most Clapton stuff, I'm just not a Cream fan. Your note reinforces the superiority of the 1980s.

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My friend and colleague Jennifer Rust has a request:

Thanks for introducing me to a new work by Klimt in the Kabana Gallery on June 5. Besides the art, one of my favorite small parts of the briefing is your fun comments before some of the story links. I read those before I click. Would you do more of those?

Short answer: I will try. I'm glad you asked this because it gives me a chance to clear something up. I like it when the links stay on one line. It's a purely aesthetic preference of mine, I'll admit. A few years ago, we increased the number of characters we could use in headlines, and now everyone seems to be enamored with the long ones. More often than not, if I add even a pithy blurb up front, the thing is going to run two lines and I think it looks awful. I'll try to get over it, because I know that people reading the MB on a tablet or the app are seeing multiple line links anyway.

Friend of the Briefing Doug F. Has eclectic music tastes:

I grew up on Hee Haw country in the 70's got hooked on southern rock in the 80s while stationed in NC. The head bangers ball on MTV loved Skid Row in the 90's all the way to First Aid Kit with stops at The Steeldrivers and even Adele (if it hadn't been for love). All I can say is "What a long strange trip its been". Keep it up Kruiser it's a great way to start the day.

Well thank you, and I will keep it up. I listened to a lot of Southern rock and hardcore country when I was in high school, then branched out all over the place after that. Headbangers Ball on MTV was a blast. MTV was a blast. A pox on the programming directors who decided that the network should move away from music videos and into reality television.

Another Friend of the Briefing, Sharon P., will wrap things up for us today:

Appreciate the briefing 'speak truth' this morning, Stephen. As a 'live in the blood' Christian, I am mystified by the lack of condemnation by the public in general for the self-mutilation the Democrat party is embracing in so many aspects of their politics! To see Texans and Maineiacs advancing these repulsive Twisted Misters, and other states promoting 'Allah Akbar' and 'river to the sea' chanters to represent them in our hallowed halls of Congress has crushed my belief that America is a nation under God! We need more than that ol' time religion to rescue us from the depravity, immorality, and destruction being foisted on us by the Democrat party that is drowning in their deception to deceive! True believers soldier on!

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I am tired of Democrats thinking it's OK to throw Jesus into a conversation after spending decades forcing radical secularism down the throats of the American people. While I would love to be more charitable about it all, I'll just keep telling the Dems to stay in their heathen lane. People who know me well are aware that I'm quite comfortable doing all kinds of judgmental stuff for which I eventually seek forgiveness.

Thanks to everyone who wrote in over the weekend!

Everything Isn't Awful

It's not Friday, but we can dream. Also plus baby goats.

It’s Friday! 🎉



Here’s your daily dose of baby goats.. 😊



🎥 IG; twoheronsfarm pic.twitter.com/wIzMXoxZek — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 5, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

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Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Doc's 99th birthday is coming up next month. This is an absolute classic.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/04/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, JUNE 5 - TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2026 MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Outkick



EDT :

9:00 AM In Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Bedminster, New Jersey

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Bedminster, New Jersey

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Bedminster, New Jersey en route New York, New York

Bedminster, New Jersey

Closed Press



8:30 PM THE PRESIDENT attends the NBA Finals

Madison Square Garden

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs New York, New York en route The White House

New York, New York

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Outkick



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Newsnation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Independent

Secondary Print: Axios

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Townhall



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

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