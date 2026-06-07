Scott Pelley Mistook '60 Minutes' for His Personal Throne Room

Scott Pelley spent 37 years at CBS News and became one of the familiar faces of 60 Minutes. He also anchored and managed CBS Evening News from 2011 to 2017.

Longevity can bring wisdom, but it also can convince a person who reads a script that the chair is his.

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Pelley's exit from CBS looks a lot less like martyrdom and a lot more like Job 101 catching up with him late in life.

Pelley lost his job after a tense staff meeting with Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, and Nick Bilton, executive producer of 60 Minutes. The meeting was intended as an introduction of Bilton to the staff, but Pelley mounted his holy soapbox and used the moment to attack leadership, complain about the direction of the program, and question Bilton's qualifications.

Reports described Pelley accusing Weiss of “murdering” the show and telling Bilton he had “slender qualifications.”

The man/boy was handed his walking papers shortly afterward.

Anybody who has ever held a job knows the rule; it's not complicated: don't torch your boss in front of the company and then act shocked, SHOCKED! when the company removes your badge. Pelley had every right to dislike the actions management made, and he also had every right to raise concerns through normal channels.

Instead, he chose a public confrontation, then reached for victimhood like a man who confused tenure with ownership.

Then came the interviews.

The New York Post shared his ludicrous interview with the New York Times, breaking down in tears about his bravery.

Jobless news veteran Scott Pelley broke down in tears as he claimed the hysterical tirade that got him fired from “60 Minutes” was a response to the “murders” of his “family” in a “Black Thursday massacre” at the show. Pelley, 68, broke down several times during an interview with the New York Times as he discussed for the first time being axed from CBS News after nearly four decades at the network. He conceded that he had been hyperbolic to accuse new network boss Bari Weiss of murdering “60 Minutes” — just to go even further, claiming it was the staff themselves that she murdered. “It’s like your spouse being murdered,” he said at one point of the rejigging of staff with newcomers in to take charge at the show. “No one saw the Black Thursday massacre coming,” Pelley told the paper of the network laying off senior staff, including executive producer Tanya Simon.

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“It's like your spouse being murdered.”

Who in the everlasting wide world of sports talks like that?!

Pelley cast himself as the guardian of a wounded institution, accusing Weiss of putting a “thumb on the scale” for President Donald Trump's version of events in a disputed story involving Renée Good and immigration enforcement.

CBS rejected political-motive claims and said editorial input aimed at fairness and accuracy. Pelley, clearing his throat for his encore performance, demanded Weiss be removed, as if CBS had fired him and then somehow owed him control of the building. From Variety:

His feelings were as hurt as his wallet; because he was fired for cause, CBS didn't owe him the remaining amount of his contract.

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This act fits the larger Pelley style. At Wake Forest University's 2025 commencement, he delivered a grand lecture about truth, democracy, courage, and the noble duty of the educated.

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The speech had all the familiar Pelley notes: moral altitude, dramatic pacing, and a voice that sounded ready to declare bad weather an assault on civilization.

Students came for a graduation address; they received a sermon from a man who seemed deeply impressed with the sound of his seriousness.

None of this means Pelley wasn't talented; the man did last decades at the highest level of broadcast news, won awards, and worked inside a legendary program. Yet his reputation grew inside a brand built long before he arrived.

60 Minutes carried enormous weight because earlier journalists made it essential viewing. Pelley benefited from that inheritance, then seemed insulted when new owners and editors decided the old priesthood no longer held veto power.

David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, now oversees a media company trying to rebuild trust, relevance, and audience reach. Weiss and Bilton have a hard row to hoe; their bet may prove smart or foolish, but remember, leadership gets to lead. Employees get to argue, persuade, resign, or accept a new direction.

Pelley picked the theatrical option, then found out that acting like a diva still has a cost. The man is so entitled that he never considered that he'd be fired for behaving like an arrogant ass.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro: “But it really didn’t occur to you that you could be fired after so many of your colleagues had been let go after you’d had this, you know, very contentious interaction with your new boss?”



Scott Pelley: “You know, some reporter, I turned out to be. I just… pic.twitter.com/rDtKTzJMgY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 7, 2026

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Dinosaurs Lesley Stahl and Bill Whitaker remain with 60 Minutes, and the program moves forward without Sir Pelley's baritone hovering over the ruins. One side may see him as so brave, so strong, but the man is far too arrogant.

He proved that a veteran broadcaster who decided the show couldn't survive without his permission met reality. Pelley mistook the chair for a throne, and the throne turned out to be company property.

Scott Pelley’s exit says plenty about old media ego, workplace rules, and the fading priesthood of legacy news. PJ Media keeps calling out the performance when the lecture crowd starts playing victim. Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.