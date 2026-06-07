Trump Storms Out of ‘Meet the Press’ Interview

President Donald Trump sat down with NBC's Kristen Welker for a Meet the Press interview, but things went sideways fast.

The exchange started to unravel when the topic of election integrity came up. Trump made clear that he views the media's handling of these stories as part of a larger systemic problem, one that the press has deliberately chosen to ignore. He told Welker that her network actively works against him and that he had the receipts to back it up.

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"You play right into their hands with this stuff," Trump said. "You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they're rigged. Do you know that I won an election in a landslide and I got 94% bad press."

Welker tried to redirect the conversation toward acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, but Trump wasn't having it. Every time she jumped in, he pushed through it. He insisted the evidence of problems with election integrity runs deep: "You have more evidence, there's more evidence than ever presented."

"Your elections in this country — we're like a third world country," he said. "Your elections are crooked and you're crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked."

He didn't stop there. "And so is ABC and CBS and CNN," Trump continued. "You're a one-sided crooked network."

That's when he made his move.

"Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough," Trump said. "Thank you, darling. Have a good time."

Welker scrambled to keep him in his seat, reminding him of the effort it took to set up the interview. "Mr. President, let's — please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin," she said.

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That didn’t move Trump at all.

"I sat in the rain with you for an hour," he told her. "On and off in the rain, and I've given you enough time."

Then he turned it into something bigger. "You ought to straighten out your press," he said, "because you know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press."

Welker kept pushing, repeating that she flew to Wisconsin specifically for the interview. Trump’s mind was made up, and he was done.

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I don’t doubt that the liberal media will frame this as Trump dodging tough questions or losing his composure. That's the predictable take from a press corps that circles the wagons whenever one of its own gets called out. But watch the clip and form your own opinion.

NEW: NBC's Kristen Welker begs President Trump to continue their interview as the president ripped her apart & walked out.



Trump: "Thank you, darling. Have a good day."



Welker: "Mr. President, let's please... I traveled all the way to Wisconsin!"pic.twitter.com/F5M5VplYQv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 7, 2026

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Trump previously told the New York Post’s Miranda Devine that accountability for the 2020 election may still be coming, saying his administration has uncovered information that wasn’t previously available and now knows “who rigged the election.” He argued that evidence gathered since returning to office has only reinforced his belief that the election was stolen. Trump maintains that Joe Biden did not legitimately win in 2020 and claimed Biden actually lost “in a landslide.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also said last month that arrests would be coming in relation to the 2020 election.

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