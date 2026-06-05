The Left Couldn't Pause the Politics for One Lousy Day for 'The Great American State Fair'

The "Great American State Fair" was supposed to be the topper to a summer's worth of events, parties, and patriotic celebrations honoring America's 250th birthday.

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The Fair was supposed to be a non-partisan, non-political event. The White House had nothing to do with the planning, especially relating to the nine musical acts who agreed to perform. A non-partisan commission made up of Republicans and Democrats chose the acts and planned the schedule.

There's more than music on the agenda.

"From Maine lobster rolls to Hawaii's shimmering hula stage, Texas-sized steaks to Alaska's towering ice carvings, all fifty states, territories, and federal agencies showcase their food, culture, and pride to one unforgettable, coast-to-coast celebration," reads the DC250 website.

Each state will be granted 600 feet on the National Mall to portray itself in the most positive light. Who could possibly complain about this raucous, truly American celebration?

Within hours of the announcement of the nine musical acts taking part, social media goons had hammered most of the performers into submission.

What began as a routine lineup announcement by Freedom 250 quickly dissolved into a series of highly publicized artist walkouts. Within hours of the lineup going public, artists discovered they were tied to a politically charged event rather than the nonpartisan Semiquincentennial (250th birthday) celebration they thought they had signed up for. Instead of working through quiet PR channels, artists utilized their own social platforms to immediately distance themselves, effectively shutting down public backlash before it could solidify.

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Morris Day and The Time denied even being contacted by Freedom 250. The group took to Facebook with a blunt, unmistakable graphic that read: “Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at the 'Great American State Fair.'” The caption was a succinct, meme-ready dismissal: “It's a no for me.”

Despite Donald Trump having absolutely nothing to do with choosing musical acts and planning the celebration, many on the left couldn't stand the idea of Trump getting any plaudits for putting on a spectacular event. There was a deliberate effort to sabotage the Great American Fair, politicize it, and place enormous pressure on the musical acts, including making threats to their safety, to withdraw. The acts that were canceled cited the "partisan" nature of the event, which was the whole of the argument on social media.

“When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life,” Poison front man Bret Michaels said in a statement posted to social media.

“Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable," he added.

In addition to Michaels and Morris Day, The Commodores, Young MC, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, and Martina McBride have all indicated they were backing out of their commitment, claiming they were unaware it was a "partisan event."

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The early media characterizations of the Great American State Fair labeled the festival as "Trump-backed" or heavily influenced by the administration, a totally inaccurate bit of fake news. In fact, Donald Trump had no direct input in selecting, vetting, or booking the musical acts for the National Mall event, nor did Trump have any influence in the development of the rest of the Fair.

The schedule and the nine original musical acts were chosen entirely by a non-partisan commission composed of both Republicans and Democrats. The White House was not involved in the logistical outreach or the contracts for the performers, who were brought on under the impression that the event was a neutral, coast-to-coast celebration of America's 250th birthday.

"The Press Treated 1976 Like a Birthday and 2026 Like a Crime Scene," writes PJ Media's David Manney. Many in the media and on the left have little concern that their Trump hatred is ruining America's 250th birthday because they care less about America than they do about destroying their political opponents. And if America comes off looking bad, well, that's a bonus.

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Trump took to social media to lambast the singers and announce that instead of musical acts, he was going to hold the biggest rally in his career.

Consequence:

Following the implosion of The Great American State Fair, Donald Trump has officially announced a replacement event. In what he’s dubbing the “rally to end all rallies,” Trump will deliver a speech at the National Mall on Wednesday, June 24th. He’ll be joined by Lee Greenwood, who will perform “God Bless the U.S.A.,” opera tenor Christopher Macchio, and the U.S. Army Band, the Armed Forces Choir, the United States Marine Band, and the Joint Armed Forces Chorus. “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post detailing the event.

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It's depressing that the left couldn't turn off the politics for one damn day and join with their fellow Americans to celebrate the many blessings we enjoy in this country. I'd like to see them try to pull this crap in North Korea, or Putin's Russia, or Xi's China. That they don't recognize the USA as something to celebrate fills me with a deep sadness bordering on depression.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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