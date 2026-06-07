They Threw Everything at Him. He's Still Standing.

Hello, and greetings from the shore of the beautiful Genesee River. I'm sitting in Letchworth State Park as I write this on my laptop. The fresh air alone makes it worthwhile, but the view is amazing.

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Today is Sunday, June 7th, 2026. It's National Cancer Survivors Day, National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, Supply Chain Professionals Day, and World Caring Day. It's also National VCR Day (perhaps a bit dated) and Daniel Boone Day.

Today in History:

1665: Boston’s First Baptist Church, one of the oldest Baptist churches in America, is founded.

1769: Daniel Boone ascends Pilot Knob, setting sight on the fertile hunting grounds of what is now known as the Bluegrass Region of Kentucky. (Exact date is disputed.)

1776: Richard Henry Lee (Virginia) moves for the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in the Continental Congress.

1860: Workmen start laying track for the Market Street Railroad (Cable Cars), San Francisco.

1892: Creole shoemaker Homer Plessy buys a whites-only train ticket in New Orleans in an act of civil disobedience—results in the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Plessy v. Ferguson (1896).

1929: Vatican City becomes a sovereign state.

1942: Battle of Midway ends: Admiral Chester W. Nimitz secures the first major World War II naval defeat of Japan. USS Yorktown is sunk in the battle.

1956: Gene Roddenberry resigns from the Los Angeles Police Department to concentrate on his writing career.

1958: Berry Gordy Jr. founds Tamla Records, precursor to Motown Records, in Detroit, Michigan.

1975: "Thank God I’m a Country Boy" by John Denver hits #1.

1982: Graceland, Elvis Presley’s home, is opened to the public.

Birthdays Today Include: Paul Gauguin, French post-impressionist painter; Hope Summers, character actress (The Andy Griffith Show, Mayberry R.F.D. – “Clara”); Jessica Tandy, stage and screen actress (The Birds, Cocoon, Driving Miss Daisy); Dean Martin, singer (“That’s Amore,” “Everybody Loves Somebody”), actor (Rio Bravo, Sons of Katie Elder) and comedian; Tom Jones, singer (“What’s New Pussycat?”, “Delilah”); Muammar Gaddafi, Libyan leader; Liam Neeson, actor (Schindler’s List, Les Misérables, The A-Team); Prince, funk/rock/R&B singer-songwriter and musician (“1999,” “Purple Rain”); and Mike Pence, former Vice President of the United States.

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If today’s your day too, happy birthday!

* * *

We're getting pretty close to the midterm elections. I'd like you to consider, as you contemplate your vote, what we've been seeing for a solid decade now.

The full weight of the media establishment, the Democrat Party, and the socialist left — all of whom drain your tax dollars to fund their operations — has waged the most expensive, coordinated, and (thanks be to Heaven) catastrophically unsuccessful demolition project in recorded history.

The target? One man. I'll let you guess who.

Think on that for a moment: four criminal indictments, 91 charges (and I may have missed a few). Investigations that went nowhere, like a compass in a magnet factory. They spent billions. They squeezed hundreds of journalists shoulder-to-shoulder into the same putrid trough, all filing the same bogus story, all reaching the same pre-approved conclusions without evidence, all somehow surprised when nothing stuck to the man. Every major network. Every newspaper of record. Every drive-time radio voice with a thesaurus and a grudge.

The late-night TV hosts — propped up on expensive, ratings-free life support, their audience consisting exclusively of insomniacs and the unfortunate souls stranded at airport gate C-17 — dutifully swung away, night after night, year after year.

When the losses mounted too high and those late-night “stars” collected their pink slips, the establishment — the very people who’d been attacking this man — turned around and blamed him for their firing. Never mind the millions they cost the networks. The word “unsustainable” leaps to mind, unbidden.

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Hollywood crawled out of its gated compounds to weigh in. Every blue-checkmark, every celebrity whose last project you cannot name, every platform with a “trust and safety” team — all of it, fully deployed. All for naught.

Meanwhile, medical research watches from the parking lot, never seeing anything approaching that kind of coordinated effort. Even after all that, it didn't work.

Let's be honest about what this was, and is. This wasn't political opposition. Opposition, per se, is normal. Opposition is healthy. That's democracy (small d).

This was anything but democracy. This was a systematic campaign to destroy a man's family, dismantle his businesses, strip away his freedom, and physically erase his name from ballots. The goal was never to beat him. It was to eliminate him. Consider the parallel: Eric Swalwell got caught cozying up to a Chinese intelligence operative, and the story disappeared in 48 hours. This man absorbed a decade-long siege with unlimited ammunition — and he's still standing. The reason? There was nothing to what they threw at Trump. In all this time, not a bit of it has stuck. Don't you think if they actually had anything, it would have tipped the scales by now?

When all those efforts failed, they even tried to kill him — what, ten times now, going back to 2016? I've lost count. Butler, of course. West Palm. Mar-a-Lago. The Correspondents’ Dinner. And those are just the attempts that made the headlines because they got close enough to finish the job.

That asymmetry should tell you everything you need to know. And a quick look at what's happening in California right now offers another indicator of how desperate these people have become. That story may give us a hint — if we're honest — about how “Creepy Uncle Joe” claimed 81 million votes after campaigning from his basement.

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Here's the thing about coordinated fury at that scale and duration: it is never about the target. It's about what the target represents — and what his continued existence threatens.

Seventy million Americans heard something from this man they hadn't heard in a long time: the truth. That the system has been deliberately rigged against them. That someone is outright stealing their tax dollars and laundering still more into causes explicitly hostile to their interests. That the credentialed experts and the legacy press have been lying — casually, continuously — and expected nobody to notice. That Americans — as Americans — do not require permission from Davos, from party establishments, from media gatekeepers, or from anyone else to trust what their own eyes are showing them.

That is not a Republican message. That is not a Democrat message. That is a freedom message. And seventy million people didn't just hear it — they recognized it, voted accordingly, and to this day continue to support him, much to the chagrin of the destroyers who clearly still don't understand what they're up against.

That's what the machine is actually fighting: not a man, but a message. Because if that message spreads — if people fully internalize that the managers have been manipulating them, manufacturing confusion, and deliberately stoking fear — those managers lose everything.

The fury isn't evidence that he's dangerous.

It's evidence of exactly what he told you: that they are.

Thought of the Day: So, I need a uterus to have an opinion about abortion, but I don’t need one to compete in women’s sports. Right. Got it.

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VIP members, hit that heart, and let’s hear your thoughts in the comments. I’d like to hear from the community we’re building here.

Time for me to get back home so I can send this in. Take care today, my friends. I’ll see you here tomorrow. Oh, and do me a favor: bring a friend.

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