Filthy Pinko of the Week: Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy!

Kevin Downey Jr. | 6:13 PM on June 07, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

When it comes to handing out awards, you're likely to hear the presenter say something along the lines of "It wasn't an easy decision picking the under-assistant West Coast promo man-of-the0year winner, but after serious consideration,....."

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Well, I didn't have that problem while selecting the first-ever KDJ Pinko of the Week award. The winner is undeniably and reliably Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn).

FACT-O-RAMA!  The Rolling Stones recorded a song called "The Under Assistant West Coast Promotion Man," a great R&B tune I've always loved.

Yes, this Sen. Chris Murphy:

Murphy appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher and went full bosh goblin as he vomitously disembogued his Pravda-esque presstitution about what a censoring tyrant President Donald Trump is regarding the recent head-lopping of propagandist Scott Pelley. Maher, who appears to be politically waking up, albeit with the speed of a tectonic plate shift, wasn't having it.

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The communists masquerading as Democrats have been screeching that Trump is trying to censor television programs that are unfriendly to him.

Trump called for Jimmy Kimmel's head after Kimmel tried to pin the assassination of Charlie Kirk on a MAGA type. Many gender-confused dolts tried to pretend this was "censorship." The truth is this: Kimmel's lie was illegal.

FUN FACT TO SILENCE THAT ANNOYING LIBERAL AT THE OFFICE-O-RAMA! By claiming the animal who shot Charlie Kirk was a member of MAGA — and not a gay man who was dating a dudette who wants to be a woman — Kimmel broke the FCC's "hoax" clause:

This rule prohibits broadcast licensees or permittees from broadcasting false information concerning a crime or a catastrophe if:
  1. the licensee knows this information is false;
  2. it is foreseeable that broadcast of the information will cause substantial public harm; and
  3. broadcast of the information does in fact directly cause substantial public harm.

The mollycoddles also believe Stephen Colbert was booted from the airwaves by Trump's swift, slashing rapier of bowdlerization.

YET ANOTHER FUN FACT TO SILENCE THAT ANNOYING LIBERAL AT THE OFFICE-O-RAMA! Colbert's attempt at a humor show was extravasating money, to the tune of roughly $40 million per year. The new show, "Comics Unleashed," is expected to make a profit of $15 million per year, a $55 million swing in the right direction.

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Back to Murphy the Marxist.

When Murphy isn't on TV telling lies and having Maher throw them back at his lying, liar face, he is doing something far more sinister, and frankly, dangerous: he is apparently funding riots.

Just the News is reporting that Murphy's political action committee (PAC) called "American Mobilization" donated $100,000 to a group of filthy communists calling themselves "Indivisible."

Their website tootles the usual bolshie bone meal: "stop ICE," and "end the Customs and Border Control (CBP)". There is also some ragged claptrap about "white nationalism" and evil rich people as well. And what is that first button you see for? Donations, baby, and Murphy just couldn't say no!

We may not have another election, at least a free and fair election, if we don’t stop this slide away from free speech and democracy quickly. And what we know from history is that the only way to stop a, you know, would-be tyrant from cratering, from destroying a democracy is mass mobilization. - Milquetoast Marxist, Sen. Chris Murphy

What the website doesn't tell you is that they also fund and organize the soy savages we see tasting asphalt around the nation, as commie rioters learn the hard way that, no matter how many sips of Skinny Girl moscato courage they gulp, they are no match for ICE agents fueled by delicious steak.

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To Murphy, "mass mobilization" appears to mean "riots," which, as per the Constitution, is unconstitutional.

CONSTITUTION-O-RAMA! The First Amendment states, among other things, that We the People can PEACEFULLY assemble.

Why Murphy, a sitting U.S. Senator, hasn't been called to the carpet, and why he keeps getting reelected, is beyond comprehension. Here's to hoping Connecticut voters — and the Department of Justice — wake up.

BONUS HILARITY!

If you want to know (allegedly) why  Bill Maher has a show on HBO, watch this!

 

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining PJ Media VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

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