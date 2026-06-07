Filthy Pinko of the Week: Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy!

When it comes to handing out awards, you're likely to hear the presenter say something along the lines of "It wasn't an easy decision picking the under-assistant West Coast promo man-of-the0year winner, but after serious consideration,....."

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Well, I didn't have that problem while selecting the first-ever KDJ Pinko of the Week award. The winner is undeniably and reliably Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn).

FACT-O-RAMA! The Rolling Stones recorded a song called "The Under Assistant West Coast Promotion Man," a great R&B tune I've always loved.

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Yes, this Sen. Chris Murphy:

Democrat Chris Murphy is REFUSING to apologize after saying it was "awesome" that Iranian ships slipped past the U.S. blockade.



He says it was just "sarcasm."



This traitor needs to resign in disgrace.pic.twitter.com/Q7GWqs1gFb https://t.co/r6eZQuPL2D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 21, 2026

Murphy appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher and went full bosh goblin as he vomitously disembogued his Pravda-esque presstitution about what a censoring tyrant President Donald Trump is regarding the recent head-lopping of propagandist Scott Pelley. Maher, who appears to be politically waking up, albeit with the speed of a tectonic plate shift, wasn't having it.

Bill Maher repeatedly swats down Democrat senator’s claim that Trump is hijacking 60 Minutes to “tell his story.”



No matter which direction Chris Murphy turned, Maher kept getting in his way.



MURPHY: “You’re watching a censorship state... Trump is using regulatory powers to… pic.twitter.com/rS2ucGIroh — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 6, 2026

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The communists masquerading as Democrats have been screeching that Trump is trying to censor television programs that are unfriendly to him.

Trump called for Jimmy Kimmel's head after Kimmel tried to pin the assassination of Charlie Kirk on a MAGA type. Many gender-confused dolts tried to pretend this was "censorship." The truth is this: Kimmel's lie was illegal.

FUN FACT TO SILENCE THAT ANNOYING LIBERAL AT THE OFFICE-O-RAMA! By claiming the animal who shot Charlie Kirk was a member of MAGA — and not a gay man who was dating a dudette who wants to be a woman — Kimmel broke the FCC's "hoax" clause: This rule prohibits broadcast licensees or permittees from broadcasting false information concerning a crime or a catastrophe if: the licensee knows this information is false; it is foreseeable that broadcast of the information will cause substantial public harm; and broadcast of the information does in fact directly cause substantial public harm.

The mollycoddles also believe Stephen Colbert was booted from the airwaves by Trump's swift, slashing rapier of bowdlerization.

YET ANOTHER FUN FACT TO SILENCE THAT ANNOYING LIBERAL AT THE OFFICE-O-RAMA! Colbert's attempt at a humor show was extravasating money, to the tune of roughly $40 million per year. The new show, "Comics Unleashed," is expected to make a profit of $15 million per year, a $55 million swing in the right direction.

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Back to Murphy the Marxist.

When Murphy isn't on TV telling lies and having Maher throw them back at his lying, liar face, he is doing something far more sinister, and frankly, dangerous: he is apparently funding riots.

Just the News is reporting that Murphy's political action committee (PAC) called "American Mobilization" donated $100,000 to a group of filthy communists calling themselves "Indivisible."

Their website tootles the usual bolshie bone meal: "stop ICE," and "end the Customs and Border Control (CBP)". There is also some ragged claptrap about "white nationalism" and evil rich people as well. And what is that first button you see for? Donations, baby, and Murphy just couldn't say no!

We may not have another election, at least a free and fair election, if we don’t stop this slide away from free speech and democracy quickly. And what we know from history is that the only way to stop a, you know, would-be tyrant from cratering, from destroying a democracy is mass mobilization. - Milquetoast Marxist, Sen. Chris Murphy

What the website doesn't tell you is that they also fund and organize the soy savages we see tasting asphalt around the nation, as commie rioters learn the hard way that, no matter how many sips of Skinny Girl moscato courage they gulp, they are no match for ICE agents fueled by delicious steak.

NOW: ICE just swiftly made an ARREST as leftists riot outside Delaney Hall in NJ



Local police ALSO made an arrest pic.twitter.com/DdS0wKNxEM — Mr Pool 2.0 (@MrPool_Q17th) June 6, 2026

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To Murphy, "mass mobilization" appears to mean "riots," which, as per the Constitution, is unconstitutional.

CONSTITUTION-O-RAMA! The First Amendment states, among other things, that We the People can PEACEFULLY assemble.

Why Murphy, a sitting U.S. Senator, hasn't been called to the carpet, and why he keeps getting reelected, is beyond comprehension. Here's to hoping Connecticut voters — and the Department of Justice — wake up.

BONUS HILARITY!

If you want to know (allegedly) why Bill Maher has a show on HBO, watch this!

Tucker Carlson BLASTS Bill Maher: “Bill Maher, I don’t want to be mean, but [he’s] not a talented guy. I remember going to his house, and he has this amazing house. And it’s like, wow, you’ve really—on the basis of very little native talent —”



“I know comedians no one’s ever… pic.twitter.com/vvZpLyfDo4 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 5, 2026

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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