The Morning Briefing: I Blame Obama for the Churlish Behavior of Today's Dems

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Those us who have been hanging around Republican politics since Ancient Times — the 1980s and '90s — often reminisce about the "old" Democratic Party. Reminisce....lament...it all gets jumbled. We're thinking of a time when Democrats weren't all so bitter and nasty. Everyone's heard tales of Republicans and Democrats battling it out over politics but then being able to put things aside and socialize with each other.

I was there and it's true. Even the entertainment industry wasn't rife with toxic leftism. All of my comedian and actor friends knew my politics and we got along just fine.

These stories are difficult to believe for anyone who's been politically active for most of the 21st century. That aforementioned bitterness and nastiness is such a part of them now that they are virtually incapable of behaving like decent human beings in any political interaction. They're rude, childish, and increasingly violent. I mentioned political interactions, but they're acting out in what should be sedate social situations too.

They have been embracing their despicable antics for so long now perhaps we should be used to it. I'm grateful that we aren't, because that wouldn't reflect very well on us. We can't hope that they won't sink to new lows because they seem to have a sick gift for finding those lows. The behavior of the Democrats at the State of the Union address — as well as those throwing a tantrum outside — plumbed some previously unseen depths. It was a national embarrassment and it's a shame that there is no Constitutional mechanism in place to swiftly deal with members of Congress who behave like low-functioning, spoiled brats.

President Trump had a few choice words about some of the SOTU tantrums, which Catherine wrote about:

Trump posted, “When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized.”

Some might say that response was inappropriate. I say that he's earned the right to speak like that about the Democrats after what they've put him through.

We can certainly trace some of this behavior back to the 2000 election. Their collective mood began to sour when they didn't get their way and a chance to extend Bill Clinton's legacy with an Al Gore presidency. The spoiler is in the headline today, so you all know I think it didn't really begin to get ugly until the arrival of His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama to the White House.

Because Obama was our HISTORIC FIRST black president, the press made him untouchable. Because the Democrats elevated him to godlike status, they quickly became comfortable with despising and demonizing anyone who criticized him. That, ladies and gentlemen, put us on the relative fast track to where we are today.

Obama himself put poison in the well whenever he could, referring to us as "enemies" and throwing law enforcement under the bus every chance he got. It's a simple game of connect-the-dots to get from there to Dem behavior in Minneapolis. Let's not forget that people who didn't vote for him were bitter and clinging to our guns and religion.

He's still out there spreading division whenever he can. When Barack isn't busy, wife Michelle finds a microphone where she can remind everyone that America is a racist country that constantly disappoints her.

People who have been reading my stuff for a long time know that I frequently write and say, "I blame Obama." It can seem very flippant and once in a great while it is. Most of the time, it's based on experience and it's the hard truth.

