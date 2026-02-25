What If Carney Were Maduro-ed?

There are times when I, too, like some Canadian supporters of President Donald Trump, could wish he kept a tighter zip on his mouth. His referring to Justin Trudeau as “Governor” and his speculating on incorporating Canada as the 51st state cost us a Conservative administration, as Canadians fell for Liberal Mark Carney’s shameful rhetoric respecting the sanctity of Canadian nationhood.

Carney, like the electorate, conveniently forgot that, according to his predecessor’s New York Times op-ed, Canada is the first post-national state with no core identity. No matter. Suddenly, we are flag-wavers again, and America, the defender of Western civilization, is now a violent and unrestrained hegemon with its sights set on our national independence. Under Trudeau, sovereignty was a Dixie cup. Under Carney, it is now the Holy Grail. Which is it? Are we a post-national harbinger of the future or a strong national phenomenon protecting our present interests?

One cannot really blame Trump for poking the Canada goose. Perhaps there is no decorous way to put this nicely, but Canadians were, frankly, too stupid to realize that Trump was having a boatload of fun, that he had no intention of annexing a solidly left-wing, debt-ridden, and welfare-dependent nation that would have made California, Minnesota, and New York look like simpering outriders to the Marxist festival.

Instead, Canadians went “elbows up” and elected a disreputable banker and hedge fund oligarch to the prime minister’s office in an act of unnecessary and farcical defiance of their largest trading partner, financial benefactor, and military protector while pivoting toward China, in Carney’s own words, our “biggest geopolitical and security threat.”

Canadians have also forgotten, as my colleague Tex Leugner writes in a personal note, that “Canada hasn't built anything of significance since the St Lawrence Seaway project was completed in 1959, and even that was a joint American/Canadian project” which, without America's involvement, would still not have been completed.

Indeed, Canada is a dying country, in thrall to an ideologically Marxist government, establishing close relations with Communist China, and developing policies that prevent industrial projects designed to improve a depleted economy. Carney has introduced coercive and oppressive scraps of tyrannical legislation restricting internet access and freedom of speech that substitute for productive industrial policies and tangible instruments of prosperity.

When does the target of prosperity through repressive energy and immigration policies, driven more by ideology than evidence or good sense, lead to anything but rising costs, falling competitiveness, social disorder, and political backlash? Policymaking motivated by moralistic certitude rather than empirical recognition of practical constraints and massive lumber, mineral, and energy resources can only morph into economic and social decline.

Reclaim Canada.ca points out that former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 19, 2026, for insurrection following his attempt to impose martial law in December 2024. Trudeau, on the other hand, guilty of innumerable breaches of proper conduct, invoked the illegal Emergencies Act against the 2022 Trucker Convoy and finally left politics with honor, a gold-plated retirement fund, and international acclaim among the globalist camarilla. One country is a democracy, the other is a third-world Marxist wannabe with the highest inflation rate in the G7.

Meanwhile, Canada, under a Liberal administration, is a world-class importer of fentanyl from Communist China through the vast container port of Vancouver. AI is often wrong, but its reading of the state of affairs seems pretty well correct. “Vancouver and its surrounding areas in British Columbia are considered a major hub for the importation of fentanyl precursors and the production of finished fentanyl, acting as both a primary entry point [and] a source for domestic consumption and export.” Metro Vancouver's air cargo operations are also critical entry points. Seizures made by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) do not appear to have impeded the flow of potentially fatal substances.

This ongoing situation prompts one to wonder, as does Matt Walsh at The Daily Wire, whether America should “vanquish the entire Canadian regime,” or at any rate, blockade the Vancouver docks and submit incoming cargo freighters to minute and protracted search. Even worse. Is Trump possibly considering sending in the Seals and snatching Carney from his residence to stand trial for drug trafficking?

After all, America’s northern border is far from secure, and Carney has made it abundantly clear, with his “elbows up” nonsense, his clearly anti-American address at Davos, and his engaging with China to allow Chinese-made EVs into the country and to promote a collaborative New World Order, that he regards Trump and the U.S. as an enemy.

Trump is shrewd, but he is also unpredictable. He will do whatever he regards as essential to safeguard America’s prosperity, autonomy, security, and overall health in a drug-infested and perilous world. Do not put anything past him, not even the presumably inconceivable. He could just as easily pluck Carney like a weed in his North American garden as allow Canada to subsist of its own accord into terminal decay. Which, in any event, seems to be its current policy under a prime minister hellbent on economic devastation.

So as Matt Walsh puts it, Trump can play it any way he wants. He can take out a Maduro, a Khamenei, a Diaz-Canel, or a Carney if he so wishes, or, where feasible, let matters take care of themselves. Venezuela is already toast. Iran is perched on the rim of the fiery crater. Cuba is dying in darkness. And Canada is sinking day by day into an economic coma from which it likely will not emerge. Trump is the master of options.

To adapt Mel Brooks from The History of the World, Part I, it’s good to be the president.

