Mamdani's NYC Flirts With Chaos

A brutal cold snap has gripped New York City and much of the East Coast, freezing streets, sidewalks -- and, it seems, any remaining sense of civic restraint.

In Washington Square Park, a group of adults began hurling snowballs and other objects at responding officers from the New York City Police Department. This was not playful roughhousing in a winter storm. Video shows grown men and women -- some masked, some standing brazenly in the open, all apparently confident that consequences would be minimal -- pelting officers as they arrived on scene.

That confidence is the problem.

Assaulting police officers is not a prank. It is not political theater. It is a crime. Every individual captured on video throwing objects at officers should be identified, arrested and charged accordingly. "Attack a cop, go to jail" is not a radical slogan. It is the bare minimum required to maintain a functioning city.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch responded swiftly, calling the conduct "disgraceful" and "criminal" and confirming that detectives are investigating. The city's largest police union, the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, issued a sharper warning: Officers were treated for injuries, but the matter cannot end there. Those responsible must be identified and charged, and city leaders must condemn the attack unequivocally.

That last point is key.

Public attitudes toward law enforcement do not form in a vacuum. They are shaped, in no small part, by the rhetoric of elected officials. When political figures spend years portraying police as inherently suspect or malign, it should surprise no one when segments of the public begin treating officers as legitimate targets.

Consider New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Long before taking office, he built a reputation as a sharp critic of policing practices. Words matter. Tone matters. The cumulative effect of constant denunciation is cultural erosion -- an environment in which hostility toward police feels permissible, even fashionable.

We have seen versions of this before. After the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, national rhetoric around policing shifted dramatically. The 2020 wave of anti-police protests accelerated that shift. In many major cities, calls to "reimagine" or defund police departments moved from activist slogans into policy debates -- and, in some cases, into actual governance.

The result in too many places has been confusion about first principles. Law is only as effective as its enforcement. Order is not automatic; it is maintained. When elected leaders send mixed signals about whether officers deserve institutional backing, the public receives the message.

And disorder follows.

The current cold emergency adds another layer to the debate. As temperatures plunged, the administration touted the deployment of more than 500 outreach workers across the five boroughs to connect homeless residents with services. The mayor suggested that several recent deaths appear to be related to overdoses rather than the direct result of exposure.

But the distinction raises its own question: Why are so many people still sleeping on the streets at all? In extreme weather, cities have both the authority and, many would argue, the obligation to compel vulnerable individuals into shelter. Allowing people to remain outdoors -- whether they ultimately succumb to cold or drugs -- reflects policy choices.

Governance has consequences. So does rhetoric.

A city that tolerates mobs throwing projectiles at police officers during a blizzard is a city flirting with something darker than rowdy misbehavior. It is a city testing the limits of order itself.

New Yorkers pride themselves on resilience. But resilience requires rules. And rules require enforcement -- consistently, unapologetically, and from the top down.

If leaders will not draw that line clearly, the public will continue to test it.

