Ooooh, That Smell: The Smell of Death Surrounds the Democratic Party

The only good thing I can say about the ejectamenta-Americans on the left is that, despite the quotidian clown-slap of reality striking their grottily pierced faces, they puissantly push forward like the frenetic, blue-haired banzai toadies they were brainwashed to be.

What the apparatchiks can't/won't accept is that every boundary they push brings the Democratic Party closer to the Planet Tarpits.

As real Americans are enjoying:

cheap gas

skyrocketing 401(k)s

the wondrous price drop of the incredible, edible egg

watching narco animal Nicolás Maduro get "disappeared"

the lowest murder rate since the reelection of President William McKinley

the political suicide of "Tampon" Tim Walz

exploding drug boats

Olympic hockey victories

Democrats spend their job-free, shower-retardant days protecting:

illegal immigrants

illegal immigrant rapists and pedos

Muslim invaders

Muslim invader rapists and pedos

rampant crime

trans mass shooters

Muslim invaders who block traffic to call for the worldwide extermination of Jews

Muslims in Brooklyn blocked a highway, exited their vehicles and began chanting, “globalize the intifada.”



What should the legal system do with them ??pic.twitter.com/A95NrKenJZ — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) February 23, 2026

American rapists and pedos

human traffickers

the "right" of a confused, 16-year-old boy to cut off his bean bag

pillaging Somali highway persons

teachers who let their students out to fight innocent people while masquerading as anti-ICE protesters

teachers who pretend to be transgender wolves

JUST IN: Sec of War Pete Hegseth confirms the male teacher at Fort Bragg who identifies as a transgender wolf has been FIRED



He allegedly engaged in s*xual inappropriate behavior in class, wore women’s clothing, a dog collar, and an animal tail, and told children he turns into a… pic.twitter.com/NKZaGSSJFL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2026

FACT-O-RAMA! President McKinley was assassinated by Leon Czolgosz, who wanted a "workers' revolution" to topple capitalism. Sound familiar?

The good news is that most people can recognize the problems with having he/she-wolves teaching our kids, or Muslim pedos raping them, but the allure of cultural Marxism on the weak-minded can't be ignored.

"Goodybags" being handed out to high school kids in Texas.



Containing Korans, hijabs and pamphlets on Sharia Law.



The USA is being Islamic colonised and they're targeting the young, as always!

pic.twitter.com/0yKW4vaitr — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) February 24, 2026

Purple-haired, perpetual milksops, eager to broadcast their phantom virtuosity, will misheed decades of sexual assaults committed by illegal immigrants and Muslim marauders. In doing so, are they throwing women and kids under the bus? Yes, but in the hierarchy of lefty victimhood, it's women and children last.

Watch as this so-called doctor beclowns herself by refusing to answer Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-Mo.) simple question: can men get pregnant?

My hunch is that this retard, Dr Verma, is the top most consultant of our Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education. Hats off to Senator @HawleyMO.



Wish we have people like him in Bhãrat.



@JPNadda @dpradhanbjp @MoHFW_INDIA @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/k9d9Xyt4IN — Neeraj Atri (@AtriNeeraj) January 15, 2026

This science-denying "doctor" would rather stick to her ideological Poseidon adventure than speak out against one of her cult's most important dogmas: men can have babies.

FACT-O-RAMA! The New York Times can't figure out why the murder rate dropped so much in 2025. Perhaps shedding 2.6 million illegal immigrants has something to do with it, but a communist-American can't fathom such a thought, because to do so would be as racist as mathematics and whole milk.

The good news about being on the stooge end of every 80-20 issue is this: the "normies," those people who aren't as dedicated to real news as you and I, are slowly realizing that the hugbox known as Democrats are nuttier than squirrel scat, and more dangerous than a sober Nancy Pelosi.

I suspect We the People are going to see more transamabobs or, my new name for them, "decepticons" slaughtering schoolkids, to the point that it becomes the "new normal," as we saw happen with COVID-era codswallop like wearing masks everywhere, convening with no more than six people, and pointlessly standing on stickers at the Piggly Wiggly.

Watch how she fires the store clerk. Like a pro!



Looking back it is refreshing to see regular citizens enforcing the 6-foot free space recomendation by the Public Health. Why anyone would not respect this woman's right to stay alive is beyond me!

🔉 pic.twitter.com/4j27gHPuha — BiffBifford™ 🇺🇸 (@TBifford) October 29, 2023

The liberal diarrhea people love to push their totalitarianism to the point that we accept it as a way of life, or the new normal.

SHAMELESS PLUG-O-RAMA! I recently asked my sexy, patriotic, well-informed national radio audience — which you can be a part of every Mon-Fri, 9-11 am EST by clicking LINEWSRADIO.com — what "flavor" of liberal they believe recently shot a Border Patrol and Customs (BPC) agent at the Canadian border. The winner: trans! #Shocker 🚨MORE TRANS VIOLENCE🚨



Blu Zeke Daly, 26, who identifies as trans, was ARRESTED in New Hampshire for allegedly opening fire on Border Patrol agents after being stopped near the Canadian border.



Daly reportedly tried to flee and crashed into a snow bank, where law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/BSjXYPHSjg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2026

And don't be surprised if 1,000 suicide bombers pull off a coordinated attack on the United States this year.

FACT-O-RAMA! Twenty-four years ago, Islamic jihadists brought down the World Trade Center. Today, the mayor of New York City is a Muslim, and Times Square seems to have become an outdoor Muslim prayer blanket.

This is not the Middle East. This is Ramadan prayer in New York City



Muslims do not do this in their home countries. They only come out in masses to pray in public spaces in the countries they are conquering



Tolerance in America will end with us becoming the UK pic.twitter.com/HE1kw7D7dv — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 22, 2026

And just when you think the Democrats can't further beclown themselves and chase away a few more independents, Trump spent Tuesday night knocking grand slams out of the park at his State of the Union speech. How will this fare for the party of trans violence, racism, Somali fraudsters, illegal immigrants, Islamorapes, and totalitarianism? Let's check with some of my PJ Media homies:

If the Democratic Party wants to commit political autodarwinate, let them. We can't share a nation with these dotards anyway.

Merely thinking about Democrats makes me want to bourbon-bop a testiclephobic apparatchik. Let's tone it down and have some fun.

Check out the latest comedy video from our patriotic pals at Jokes and a Point. The Bolshies have nothing like them on the left because communists hate joy.

It does not have to be this way. Roughly a mere 28%-33% of people vote in the midterm elections. Get off your couch and make a difference! VOTE! Bring a normie friend (leave your purple-haired harpie-in-law at the all-it-can-eat buffet) and vote as if your kids' and grandchildren's futures depend on it, or play dumb in 2032 as they are hunted, as we have seen in the UK.

Related: Wake Up, America: Muslims Hate Us

