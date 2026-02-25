BREAKING: Cuban Regime Kills Four in Shootout With Florida Vessel

The Cuban regime may have just sealed its fate.

Cuba's Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that four men on a Florida-registered vessel, possibly a speedboat, were shot and killed by its Border Guard after entering Cuban waters near Santa Clara Province. Six other people aboard the boat were wounded. The regime claims that the people on board the vessel shot at the Border Guards first.

It's not yet clear if the people on board were United States citizens, though many are assuming so since the boat was registered in the U.S.

The Interior Ministry's full statement reads:

On the morning of February 25, 2026, a violating speedboat was detected within Cuban territorial waters. The vessel, registered in Florida, United States, with registration number FL7726SH, approached up to 1 nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, in Cayo Falcones, Corralillo municipality, Villa Clara province. When a surface unit of the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, carrying five service members, approached the vessel for identification, the crew of the violating speedboat opened fire on the Cuban personnel, resulting in the injury of the commander of the Cuban vessel. As a consequence of the confrontation, as of the time of this report, four aggressors on the foreign vessel were killed and six were injured. The injured individuals were evacuated and received medical assistance. In the face of current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its determination to protect its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar of the Cuban State in safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring stability in the region. Investigations by the competent authorities continue in order to fully clarify the events.

Approximate location of the recent incident between a vessel originating in the U.S. and the Cuban Border Guard that saw 7 injured, including a Cuban commander, and 4 killed. pic.twitter.com/LnvaDMV90Q — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 25, 2026

There's been no word from President Donald Trump or Secretary of State Marco Rubio yet — Rubio is currently in Saint Kitts and Nevis for a CARICOM meeting, where the situation in Cuba has been a hot topic.

Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (R-Fla.) has issued a statement, calling for an immediate investigation into the "massacre." Gimenez, who was born in Cuba, also suggested that "his regime must be relegated to the dust bin of history!"

🚨#SOSCuba ¡La dictadura en #Cuba acaba de atacar un buque de la Florida y ha asesinado a las personas abordo!



The dictatorship in #Cuba has just attacked a boat from Florida & murdered those on board.



This regime must be relegated to the dust bin of history! pic.twitter.com/dBqM9waOMy — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) February 25, 2026

