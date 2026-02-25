Oregon Dems Vote Down ICE Notification of Illegal Alien Felons’ Release

On Tuesday, the same day Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address and honored victims of illegal alien crime, Oregon state Democrats voted down a measure that would require notification to federal immigration authorities when illegal alien felons are being released.

Ponder for a moment all the implications of the Oregon Democrats’ policy. They all publicly committed to protecting illegal alien felons, violent and sometimes even deadly criminals, from being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Democrats actually prefer that these despicable dirtbags be out on the streets, free to harm American citizens again, than that ICE be able to arrest them easily.

Local news outlet KDRV ABC12 reported on the Feb. 24 vote by Oregon Senate Democrats. The party controls both the governorship and the legislature in the state.

If the measure had passed in the blue state, the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) would have tracked immigration information so that ICE could take custody of illegal alien felons upon their release. When state authorities do not coordinate with ICE, it not only makes it more difficult for federal officers to arrest the released felons, but it also allows the felons to commit more crimes in the meantime.

For example, Fairfax County (Va.) Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano dropped murder charges against El Salvadoran illegal alien and serial criminal Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez. That allowed woke Fairfax County authorities to release the illegal alien in spite of an ICE detainer, which would have transferred him to federal custody if honored. Hours after his release, Morales-Ortez murdered a man in Reston, Va. That murder was completely avoidable if only Virginia Democrats had not been so eager to thwart ICE, as Oregon Democrats also are.

The very fact that there are numerous illegal alien felons in Oregon, enough to warrant the proposal of new legislation, tells us that Democrats there have facilitated a crime crisis in order to double down on open-border policies.

In fact, last year, the U.S. Department of Justice sued multiple Oregon counties that released altogether 10 violent illegal alien felons. ICE had put out detainer requests on all of the felons, but the Oregon counties refused to honor those detainers.

At the time, Homeland Security Investigations Seattle acting Special Agent in Charge April Miller explained, “It’s alarming that Oregon counties released 10 of the worst criminal aliens—offenders of rape, assault, and child exploitation—under sanctuary policies instead of honoring ICE detainers. This endangers public safety, wastes resources, and forces ICE to track these individuals at large, putting communities at risk.”

Tampa Free Press provided a list of the released illegal aliens’ crimes:

Manslaughter in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree.

Multiple counts of Rape in the Third Degreeand Sodomy in the Third Degree involving a minor child.

Kidnapping in the First Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, and Robbery in the Second Degree.

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree involving two separate victims under the age of 14.

Rape in the First Degree with use or threatened use of a weapon.

Three counts of Rape in the First Degree involving a child under the age of 12.

But Oregon Democrats want more killers and rapists released onto the streets of their state. Why does anyone vote Democrat?

