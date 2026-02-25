Mamadani Says No Arrests Should Be Made After Two Cops Injured in Snowball Assault in City Park

Rick Moran | 11:08 AM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Almost 20 inches of snow fell on New York City on Sunday and Monday, canceling school for kids. This meant glorious fun for children of all ages as New Yorkers fashioned snowmen, made snow angels, and exchanged good-natured insults while tossing snowballs at each other.

Advertisement

A snowball fight was promoted on social media, and several dozen New Yorkers descended on Washington Park. The back and forth began to get rowdy, and someone called in the NYPD to restore order.

There was nothing "good-natured" about the response of those throwing snowballs. They turned the attack on the police, which led to two officers being injured.

This one gives a better idea of what the cops were facing.

The Detective Endowment Association (DEA), the union representing active duty and retired NYPD detectives, was incensed.

The police released two pictures of people wanted for assaulting a police officer.

Advertisement

PBA President Patrick Hendry: "This was not just a 'snowball fight.' This was an assault - by adults throwing chunks of ice and rocks - that landed two police officers in the hospital with head and face injuries."

Mayor Zohran Mamdani didn't see it that way. 

CNN:

“From videos I’ve seen, it looks like a snowball fight,” Mamdani said, adding that two officers involved were “facing lacerations on their face.”

Asked whether he thought anyone involved in the incident should be charged with assaulting a police officer if the throwers were to be identified, Mamdani said: “I don’t.”

In a separate post on X, he called on New Yorkers to treat officers with respect but joked that “if anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me.”

Mamdani’s initial lighthearted tone contrasted with other key officials. By day’s end, he was being accused by the city’s Police Benevolent Association of a “failure of leadership” and fueling longtime detractors who brought up his past criticisms of law enforcement.

New York's Governor Kathy Hochul disagreed with Mamdani about the severity of the assault.

“Our NYPD officers put themselves on the line to protect us every day. It is never acceptable to throw anything at a police officer, full stop.”

Mamdani apparently doesn't realize that a mayor has a different point of view than an activist protester who wants to defund the police.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, despite being reappointed by Mamdani, sided with her officers.

Advertisement

Some in the crowd said that the police "overreacted."

“If the cops decided to scoop up a little snow and play along it would’ve been a great moment for the community, people would’ve liked the police more,” Django Spadola of Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn, told the Gothamist. “But they chose to shove people and get angry and they embarrassed themselves.”

This reaction is a sign of the times.

"At first I thought it was funny,” said Caleb Michel.

“I don't know the backstory, but I thought they were kind of just walking around being cops and then getting pelted,” he said. “That was kind of overkill by the whole group.”

Should Mamdani condemn those who threw snowballs at police?

“It depends. I mean, he's slick with his words, so he might be able to say something cool about it,” Michel said.

Yeah, Michel. Real "cool" to send a cop to the hospital after he's hit with a chunk of ice.

Related: The Return of Class Warfare to the Political Arena

Editor’s Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

LAST DAY: Support PJ Media’s coverage of the president’s State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical left doesn’t want you to hear. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Rick Moran

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CRIME LAW AND ORDER NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Recommended

A Masterclass in Giving a Speech Without Giving a Speech Stephen Green
This Moment of the State of the Union Just Lost the Democrats the Midterms Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Trump Gives GOP Blueprint for Midterms in Soaring SOTU Address Stephen Kruiser
LA Careens From Cruelty to 'Environy' Against Palisades Fire Victims With This Latest Move Victoria Taft
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Tanks in Ratings; Could it Have Been the Gay Klingon in a Dress? Michael Cantrell
CNN’s Instant Poll of the State of the Union Will Trigger the Left Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

This Moment of the State of the Union Just Lost the Democrats the Midterms
The Midterms: The GOP Has to Use These Four State of the Union Moments in Ads
Trump Announces Medal of Honor, Legion of Merit and Medal of Freedom Awards at SOTU
Advertisement