The Morning Briefing: Election In a Nutshell — Trump Hits McDonald's, Kamala Hides Behind Lizzo

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Friends. Rerwindle would get a little quirky with is Bonsai trimming when the sugar high from a bag of Skittles hit him.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final pitches to the American people, or at least who they think the American people are.

A key component to the simple script that Harris's handlers have her parroting to the electorate is mentioning that she grew up middle class. Over and over. After floating around in the big money upper echelon of the Democratic Party for two decades, Madame Veep wants us to believe that she's a real woman of the people.

The Democrats are desperate to pretend to reconnect with middle class America until the election is over. They're an elitist party that doesn't like to acknowledge regular people in flyover country unless they need votes. They can fake it for a while, though.

The snobs who run the party and Kamala Harris's brain think that the common folks hang on every word that celebrities say, which is why we see so many of them out there stumping for Democrats.

Since Kamala is in dire need of both more Michigan and youth votes, she did a rally in Detroit with the singer Lizzo over the weekend. Lizzo is a Detroit native who the Dem elites no doubt assumed would help Harris's appeal to younger voters. It was a bit of a stretch, given that Lizzo left the Motor City when she was 10, grew up in Texas, and flew to the rally on a private jet. Democrats don't always think everything through when they go into pander mode.

Lizzo probably didn't help with this line, which Scott wrote about:

If Kamala wins, the whole country will be like Detroit. Proud like Detroit! Resilient like Detroit!

Wowza.

I spend a lot of time in Michigan and, yeah, downtown Detroit has been spruced up and is a lot of fun, but I don't think the country is in the mood to be Detroitified just yet.

This reminds me a bit of 2016. While Trump was making his closing arguments to voters in swings states at the end of the campaign, Hillary Clinton was at a Beyoncé concert.

Because that's who the middle class has a lot in common with.

In stark contrast to Harris's sad attempt at getting street cred, Donald Trump spent some quality time in a place where actual middle class Americans are often found. This is from my friend and Townhall colleague Matt Vespa:

Someone commented that it was a Norman Rockwell painting. Others said that it’s one of those moments that give you confidence heading into the final stretch of an election. Former President Donald J. Trump worked at a McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, in Bucks County. Here is where Trump will likely seal the deal in the Keystone State.

Despite being a Manhattan billionaire, Trump has a great touch with regular people. I'd want to have a beer with him if he drank. The McDonald's visit was a masterstroke of retail campaigning. Kamala Harris has no skills in that department. She can barely speak English when a teleprompter cuts out. My Townhall colleague Katie Pavlich summed up Trump's time bonding with the people at Mickey D's:

One of the greatest moments in presidential campaign history https://t.co/eQkTYIZcF8 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 20, 2024

Trump finished his day in Pennsylvania at Acrisure Field watching my Pittsburgh Steelers (long story) dismantle the New York Jets. He may have been in a suite, but the Steelers have quite the blue collar fan base.

None of them are listening to Lizzo.

Kamala Harris hasn't lost the thread on middle class Americans, she never really had it. Her modified Hillary celebrity-based approach to running out the clock isn't going to help her with people who are tired of paying too much for groceries.

We hope.

