'Unwoke' Free-for-All #79: Kamala Harris May Be Definitive Proof That We're Sims

Stephen Kruiser | 10:24 PM on October 20, 2024
The word "weird" comes up a lot in conversations with friends and colleagues about the 2024 election. I say "exhausting" a lot too. The weirdest thing of all is the woman who the Democrats have pinned their hopes on. 

We recorded this episode the morning after Kamala Harris's unmitigated disaster of a performance during her interview with Brett Baier on the Fox News Channel. Kevin and I were doing a little show prep and discussing how awful Harris is at everything when I said something to the effect of, "She might be proof that we're sims." 

We decided to riff on that.

The Sims reference is a go-to of mine whenever the world seems to be spinning off of its axis and careening into randomness. As we are all painfully aware, there's been a lot of that in the last four years. At this point, I might take comfort in finding out that we're all just pawns in an intergalactic alien's game. I think that may have been where Frank Herbert was taking "Chapterhouse: Dune" back in 1985. Unfortunately, he died before he wrote the next book in the series. 

My abandonment issues are legendary. 

Anyway, we had fun talking about serious things (seriously, she's a nightmare) with just enough of a lighthearted angle that it was more palatable. That ability to make light of the worst situations is something that both Kevin and I are hoping to take with us to the gulag if Harris wins. 

We've discussed maybe doing an open mic night there. A signup sheet will be posted next January 20 if needed. 

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

