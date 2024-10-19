TikTok Activist Tears Down Greek Flags at New Jersey Restaurant After Misidentifying Them as Israeli

In another sign of the failing American educational system and rising anti-Semitic attitudes amongst the young, a TikTok social media influencer tore down Greek flags outside a New Jersey Greek restaurant, mistakenly thinking they were Israeli.

The anti-Israel TikTok activist, who calls herself “Ambamelia,” proudly filmed herself tearing down Greek flags outside Efi’s Gyro in Montclair, New Jersey, which are similarly colored to the Israeli flag.

"Ambamelia's" video, which was posted on October 15, has since attracted millions of views on TikTok and on X, to much ridicule.

“The time I mistakenly thought the flag for Greek was for Israel and took the restaurant’s flag down OMG,” she said at the beginning of her post.

“Look at that s–t,” said “Ambamelia" in the clip, as she began filming herself ripping down several Greek flags hung outside the eatery, which calls itself the “friendliest Greek restaurant in town.”

“Free Palestine, bitch!” the bigot proudly shouted at confused-looking workers inside the restaurant.

She then taunted a staffer who was staring at her, shouting, "What you looking at? You know damn well there's a genocide!"

When she noticed the worker inside looking at her, she shouted, “I don’t stand for Zionism in Montclair!” while holding up several of the Greek flags that she had torn down.

"I don't stand for it, they are killing children," she rambled repeatedly to the clearly perplexed workers.

"There’s genocide, and I don’t stand for Zionism" she yelled, asking the workers if they were "proud of your heritage."

"You understand, right? It's nothing against people who are Jewish. But this," she said while shaking her fists and holding flags, "Is not ok."

Two staff members are next shown approaching the woman and explaining to her that the white-and-blue flags she tore down, were Greek.

"This is a Greek flag," said a staffer.

"What?!" "Really? Oh, I thought it was Israel — my bad,” she responded, adding “Oh shit … it looked like Israel.”

The restaurant's owner, Efi Mihalis, who opened the gyro shop in June 2021, confirmed with the NY Post, that the incident had occurred at her restaurant, but that it had happened months ago on March 11.

Mihalis told the NY Post that she had reported the incident to the police at the time and is unclear why the woman only posted her video this week.

“It was not a skit as some people believe,” explained Mihalis, after some viewers suggested that the attack at her restaurant was a spoof.

“This was not planned nor was it calculated in any way,” Mihalis said, adding that she and her employees were shocked by the TikToker's behavior.

“The young woman destroyed my property,” she added.

Several restaurants have been the victim of anti-Israel violence since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Last December, a deranged woman threw soup at the employees of a Jewish-owned restaurant on the Upper East Side, while calling them “murderers.”

Social media has witnessed a surge of videos online over the war in Gaza and Lebanon, as anti-Israeli activists try to influence millions of young people throughout the world in favor of their cause.

Most videos show scenes of Israeli soldiers shooting or blowing up Palestinians and destroying their homes, while a minority show atrocities committed by Palestinian terrorists.

The massive use of social media platforms by pro-Palestinian activists during the conflict has inflamed tensions globally and has led to a massive drop in favorability towards Israel among younger Americans.