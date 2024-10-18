Don’t Be Fooled: Texas Dem Colin Allred Has an Anti-Border Security Record

Democrat Rep. Colin Allred would love for Texas voters to believe he is pro-border security as he squares off with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the Senate 2024 race, but his past votes tell a different story.

For instance, in April, Allred labeled the illegal migrant flood into America a “crisis,” and in an October debate with Cruz, tried to frame himself as a solid supporter of border security. But the proposed border legislation Allred touted is actually just a blind to give the illusion of border security while actually facilitating the migrant flood. Allred’s record tells against him on the border crisis.

Just as Vice President Kamala Harris does, Colin Allred is flip-flopping on a previously woke position to appease voters who are legitimately concerned about illegal immigration and its consequences.

In fact, just last year, Allred voted against the Republicans' Secure the Border Act, which would have attempted to address the massive flood of alleged “asylum seekers” illegally entering America. Even more recently, in March, Allred voted against a resolution “Denouncing the Biden administration’s immigration policies.” Up to 20 million illegal aliens have entered America under Biden and Harris, and America is now suffering an illegal alien crime wave. Meanwhile, the Feds have lost track of over 300,000 migrant children as the migrant invasion fuels a child-trafficking crisis.

Once again in May, Allred voted “nay” on a resolution to condemn the Biden-Harris-fueled border crisis and its consequent “burdens” for law enforcement. No matter how catastrophic the Biden-Harris administration’s border crisis grew, Allred remained loyal to his party’s leaders above all. That’s a major red flag for Texas voters.

Allred also seems to be one of the Democrats who likes illegal immigration because it can swell Democrat voter rolls, albeit illegally. In July, he voted against the SAVE Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote. On top of that, in 2023, Allred voted “no” on the POLICE Act that aimed to make an assault on law enforcement and first responders a deportable offense for illegal aliens.

In September, Fox News called out Allred’s hypocrisy, noting that he was featuring the southern border wall in his Senate campaign ad. The issue? In 2018, during Donald Trump's presidency, Allred declared, “If they build that racist wall, my generation is the one that will tear it down. You're not going to have a wall in this country.”

Allred called the wall “racist” when Trump wanted it, and his voting record continues to be anti-border security. Can Allred be trusted to support stemming the flow of illegal alien invaders, including the hundreds of thousands of migrant rapists, murderers, thieves, and other criminals? I seriously doubt it.

PJ Media is not endorsing a specific candidate but calling out Allred’s lies. He is not trustworthy on border security, and he has backed the Biden-Harris administration amidst its massive illegal migrant invasion. Allred’s pretense is bad election-year play-acting.