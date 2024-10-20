RFK Jr. Destroys the Democrats on ‘Gutfeld!’

When Greg Gutfeld and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. get together, you know things are going to get interesting. On Friday’s episode of “Gutfeld!” on Fox News, RFK Jr. joined the show and had a rather serious discussion on political intolerance that became rather amusing.

Advertisement

RFK Jr., who ran as an independent in 2024, took aim at the Democratic Party, delivering a scathing critique that would resonate with many who feel politically homeless—as many certainly do.

He pointed out that the Democrats, once the party of tolerance, free speech, and anti-war movements, have become the very thing they used to fight against.

Referring to the “paradox that Democrats see themselves as the party of tolerance,” Kennedy observed, “And I think, you know, there's intolerance, there's vitriol, there's poison, there's anger on both sides, but I found that it's more that the Democrats are much less tolerant of somebody holding different political beliefs.”

“There's tribalism, and the orthodoxies are much more insidious in the Democratic Party. And it's disturbing to me, because I think the polarization is the worst thing for our country, and that, you know, we have huge problems in this country, but we also are very resilient, but we're never going to solve them if … we're not able to come together. And I think that the Democrats are much more tend to be much more intolerant than Republicans on these issues.”

Advertisement

Gutfeld responded by reflecting on his experiences as a former liberal and now as a conservative, observing that liberals tend to tie their political beliefs more closely to their identity. He contrasts this with Republicans, who he says “put their politics in a box,” keeping it separate from other aspects of life like family, work, and recreation. Gutfeld suggests that for Democrats, politics often becomes a core part of who they are.

Kennedy agreed.

“I think that the people these days who tend to be Republican or conservative are much more inclined to critical thinking,” he said. “And I think that used to be the purview of the Democratic Party. But you had said before that we left the Democratic Party—that Elon, myself, and Tulsi—I think all of us feel like the Democratic Party left us, that the party of Robert Kennedy and John Kennedy doesn't exist anymore.”

Recommended: After Questioning Trump's Stamina, Kamala Harris Leaves Her Own Rally Early



“That was the party of that was anti-war, it was the party that was against censorship. It was the party that opposed the corporate takeover of our government,” Kennedy continued. “Today, the Democratic Party is the party of war, it's the party of censorship, it's the party of Wall Street, a big pharma, big tech, big data, big banking, and the military industrial complex.”

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

“Gutfeld!” may be a comedy show, but Kennedy’s message was serious: the Democratic Party has lost its way. What was once a party of critical thinkers and diverse opinions has become a monolithic force of censorship, corporate dominance, bigotry, and groupthink. As Gutfeld pointed out, many on the right are better at keeping politics in its place, while for the left, it’s become the central part of their identity.