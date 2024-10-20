After Questioning Trump's Stamina, Kamala Harris Leaves Her Own Rally Early

Last week, the White House released Kamala Harris’s medical records and challenged Donald Trump to do the same. Since then, Harris has ramped up her attacks on Trump’s health, suggesting he’s not physically or mentally fit for the presidency. She’s been pushing this narrative at rallies, during media appearances, and on social media.

Advertisement

"I've been hearing reports that his team at least is saying he's suffering from exhaustion, and that's apparently the excuse for why he's not doing interviews," she claimed last week. "And, of course, he's not doing the CNN town hall. He refuses to do another debate. And, you know, look, being president of the United States is probably one of the hardest jobs in the world, and so we really do need to ask if he's exhausted being on the campaign trail. Is he fit to do the job? And I think that's a question that is an open-ended question that he needs to answer."

On Friday, the Harris-Walz campaign’s X account implied Trump cut an interview with Dan Bongino short due to exhaustion. Bongino fired back, calling the claim false and adding that Trump stayed longer than planned, signing items for charity afterward. Despite this, Harris doubled down on the bogus narrative, going so far as to accuse Trump, without evidence, of canceling interviews over exhaustion and questioning whether he’s fit for the presidency.

It's hilarious that she thinks she can get away with this, especially since Trump has done more media appearances at a much faster pace than Kamala has.

Advertisement

But, what's hilarious is that Kamala Harris herself blew up the "Trump is exhausted" narrative on Saturday when she bailed on her own rally in Detroit after just seven minutes.

Kamala — exhausted and spiraling as she caves under the pressure of losing — was on stage in Detroit for six minutes and 36 seconds.



President Trump was on stage in Detroit for one hour and 27 minutes last night. pic.twitter.com/etWOTObrst — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2024

Sources say she was supposed to speak for an hour.

Trump was also just in Detroit, and he spoke for nearly an hour and a half.

We got the receipts, too. The following video juxtaposes both rallies at 50x speed.

Kamala and Trump both had events in Detroit, Michigan over the last 24 hours.



I juxtaposed them in 50x speed.



Tell me again which candidate is “exhausted.” pic.twitter.com/gxjj9Z05ZI — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 19, 2024

Remember, it was Kamala Harris who decided to to make this an issue and kept doubling down on it, accusing Trump of canceling events due to exhaustion, and then she cuts her appearance at her own rally to less than seven minutes. To say it's a bad look to do that after claiming Trump is exhausted and can't handle the presidency is an understatement.

Advertisement

Related: Trump Blows up Kamala’s Fake Narrative That He’s ‘Exhausted’

Joe Biden tried this line of attack as well, and it didn't work. The voters could tell that Joe Biden was the one in mental decline, not Donald Trump. The Biden campaign was just trying to distract the public from Joe Biden's mental decline, which they'd been hiding for years. They claimed that Trump was losing his mind and tired and was too afraid to debate Biden. Well, look how that turned out. Now Kamala is bailing on her rallies and leaving the heavy lifting to celebrities like Lizzo to carry her over the finish line.