After Questioning Trump's Stamina, Kamala Harris Leaves Her Own Rally Early

Matt Margolis | 10:36 AM on October 20, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Last week, the White House released Kamala Harris’s medical records and challenged Donald Trump to do the same. Since then, Harris has ramped up her attacks on Trump’s health, suggesting he’s not physically or mentally fit for the presidency. She’s been pushing this narrative at rallies, during media appearances, and on social media.

Advertisement

"I've been hearing reports that his team at least is saying he's suffering from exhaustion, and that's apparently the excuse for why he's not doing interviews," she claimed last week. "And, of course, he's not doing the CNN town hall. He refuses to do another debate. And, you know, look, being president of the United States is probably one of the hardest jobs in the world, and so we really do need to ask if he's exhausted being on the campaign trail. Is he fit to do the job? And I think that's a question that is an open-ended question that he needs to answer."

On Friday, the Harris-Walz campaign’s X account implied Trump cut an interview with Dan Bongino short due to exhaustion. Bongino fired back, calling the claim false and adding that Trump stayed longer than planned, signing items for charity afterward. Despite this, Harris doubled down on the bogus narrative, going so far as to accuse Trump, without evidence, of canceling interviews over exhaustion and questioning whether he’s fit for the presidency.  

It's hilarious that she thinks she can get away with this, especially since Trump has done more media appearances at a much faster pace than Kamala has.

Advertisement

But, what's hilarious is that Kamala Harris herself blew up the "Trump is exhausted" narrative on Saturday when she bailed on her own rally in Detroit after just seven minutes. 

Sources say she was supposed to speak for an hour.

Trump was also just in Detroit, and he spoke for nearly an hour and a half.

We got the receipts, too. The following video juxtaposes both rallies at 50x speed.

Remember, it was Kamala Harris who decided to to make this an issue and kept doubling down on it, accusing Trump of canceling events due to exhaustion, and then she cuts her appearance at her own rally to less than seven minutes. To say it's a bad look to do that after claiming Trump is exhausted and can't handle the presidency is an understatement. 

Advertisement

Related: Trump Blows up Kamala’s Fake Narrative That He’s ‘Exhausted’

Joe Biden tried this line of attack as well, and it didn't work.  The voters could tell that Joe Biden was the one in mental decline, not Donald Trump. The Biden campaign was just trying to distract the public from Joe Biden's mental decline, which they'd been hiding for years. They claimed that Trump was losing his mind and tired and was too afraid to debate Biden. Well, look how that turned out. Now Kamala is bailing on her rallies and leaving the heavy lifting to celebrities like Lizzo to carry her over the finish line.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS ELECTION 2024

Recommended

2020’s Most Accurate Pollster Released a New Poll... And It Is Weird Matt Margolis
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Stories of the Lewinsky Scandal From the Participants Scott Pinsker
These Four Democrats Secretly Don’t Want Kamala to Win Matt Margolis
A Threat or a Promise?! Liberal Saint Lizzo Says the ‘Whole Country Will Be Like Detroit’ if Kamala Wins Scott Pinsker
Don't Tell Kamala, But Endangered Democrat Candidates Are Embracing Donald Trump Rick Moran
Viva Socialism! Power Outage Plunges Entire Island of Cuba Into Darkness Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Transgender Duo ‘Makes History’ on Victoria’s Secret Catwalk
Harris Campaign Suffers Tremendous Gut Punch From Election Forecasters
'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, KDJ – REPLAY AVAILABLE
Advertisement