Trump Blows up Kamala’s Fake Narrrative That He’s ‘Exhausted’

It's both funny and sad how Kamala Harris is desperately trying to make Trump's age and stamina an issue in this campaign in the final weeks. The Biden campaign tried it, and... well... we know how that turned out. After weeks of Kamala Harris trying pretty much everything to get her numbers where they should be, nothing has worked, and her campaign thinks this line of attack will be the magic answer to their problems.

On Friday, Kamala claimed that an "exhausted" Trump is canceling all sorts of interviews, which means he isn't "fit for the toughest job in the world."

That's hilarious coming from someone who hasn't done nearly as many media appearances as he has and literally didn't show up to the Al Smith dinner Thursday night.

But she's running with it, because she has nothing else.

Kamala Harris commented on Donald Trump backing out of interviews: “If you are exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world.” https://t.co/2BhmKJIx8b pic.twitter.com/8YWvAWY1Aw — POLITICO (@politico) October 18, 2024

Still, the Harris-Walz campaign is colluding with the mainstream media to make this "Trump is exhausted" narrative a thing, even though Donald Trump blew it up in epic fashion.

On Friday, he was asked about Kamala's accusations.

"Kamala Harris said she thinks you're exhausted," a reporter told him. "That's why you're canceling events. Are you exhausted?"

"What events have I canceled?" Trump asked. "I haven't canceled. She doesn't go to any events. She's a loser. She didn't even show up for the Catholics last night at the hotel. It was insulting. All they are is soundbites."

He's not wrong:

Even when you align the nomination dates, Trump's media appearances outpace Kamala's significantly. pic.twitter.com/62bH6RrGGB — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 18, 2024

Trump wasn't done, either. "So today, I was at 'Fox and Friends' at seven in the morning. I then went to two different other appearances. I then made about 15 phone calls. I've gone 48 days now without a rest, and I've got that loser who doesn't have the energy of a rabbit."

"Let me tell you something," Trump continued. "She should have been last night with the Catholics. So all they do is put out soundbites. Tell me when you've seen me take even a little bit of a rest. Not only am I, I'm not even tired. I'm really exhilarated. You know why? We're killing her in the polls because the American people don't want her. She didn't pass her bar exam. She's not a smart person. She's not a person that should represent our country so I just want to let you know that very clearly."

Q: Kamala says you're "exhausted" and that's why you're canceling events?



PRESIDENT TRUMP: What event did I cancel? I haven't canceled. She doesn't go to any events. She's a loser. She didn't even show up for the Catholics last night. It was insulting. All they are is sound… pic.twitter.com/IGM2ISzi7o — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

CNN’s Harry Enten observed on Friday that the reason Kamala has pivoted to this line of baseless off is that Trump’s favorability, while still negative, is higher than it was during his previous campaigns. In 2016, Trump managed to win the presidency despite being 27 points underwater, and in 2020, he nearly won, losing by a narrow margin across battleground states.

This shift in popularity poses a direct challenge for Kamala, whose momentum has stalled and her numbers plateaued and even started to decline.