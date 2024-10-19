Stories You May Have Missed This Week: Getting Nervous Yet?

With just over two weeks to go until the election, things are really heating up! The polls are doing their thing, showing a lot of movement toward Trump. This has the left panicking and the right feeling optimistic, hoping the momentum keeps going.

The big question now is: are the polls accurate or not? And if they’re off, are they missing the mark like in 2020 or 2022? It’s the kind of thing that drives you crazy in the final weeks of a campaign, but between Kamala Harris’s Fox News interview with Bret Baier and the Al Smith dinner on Thursday, it’s actually been a pretty entertaining week.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

DEVASTATING: This new Trump ad is spot-on perfect.

PRIORITIES: Antisemitism is rising, but the Biden-Harris wants to combat something else.

COMMIEFORNIA: Elon Musk is suing California for discrimination.

CUCKOO: A Trump victory will send the left into a mental health crisis.

PRESSURE: Jerry Seinfeld disavows his past criticism of the far left.

SHAMEFUL: Kamala's border policies are still letting children be trafficked.

EXPOSED: Biden and Obama had an interesting conversation.

DUMB: Did Kamala Harris lose the election by skipping the Al Smith dinner?

PREJUDICE: Christians not welcome at Kamala's rallies.

KAMALA'S MELTDOWN

Kamala's Hail Mary interview on Fox blows up in her face.

SHE KNOWS SHE'S LOSING: By accepting the interview, Kamala admitted she's in trouble.

SHAMEFUL: Her performance was a dumpster fire.

BACKFIRE: Did her stint on Fox News end her campaign?

FALLOUT: How will the voters respond to the interview?

FOLLOW-UP: We have more questions for her.

COLLUSION: The media should have tried hard to hide the fact they were coordinating reactions.

NOTHINGBURGER: The interview may not help her, but it may not hurt her either.

FAIR AND BALANCED: Baier was more than fair to Kamala, and we have receipts.

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week

JOHN STOSSEL: Deceitful Promises.

STEPHEN GREEN: Harris Is Slipping — But Why?

SCOTT PINSKER: The Problem With ‘Trusting the Science’

BEN SHAPIRO: The Brat Energy Is Gone.

CHRIS QUEEN: FBI Quietly Revises Crime Stats to Less Democrat-Friendly Numbers.

GREG BYRNES: Is It Time to Invest in Plywood?

STEPHEN KRUISER: NYT Smear Merchants Upset That Trump Thinks the Dems Trying to Jail Him Are Evil.

RABBI MICHAEL BARCLAY: Be Grateful for Sinwar's Death, but Don't Celebrate Yet.

VIP

BAD TIMES: It's not been smooth sailing in the briefing room.

BLUE STATE STRATEGY: There's a method behind Trump's mad strategy.

PROJECT 47: Trump's foreign policy agenda.

BLAME IT ON...: The media is bracing for Kamala's defeat and is telling us whom to blame.

TO ROGAN OR NOT TO ROGAN: That is the question for Kamala Harris.

SLEEPER ISSUE: Will this thwart Trump's campaign on Election Day?

WE TOLDYA: Another study links COVID-19 shots to myocarditis in kids.

FOUL: Another Obama basketball video.

TDS REPORT: When Trump leaves politics, it'll still be there.

CARTOON

Kamala is getting so desperate that she's accusing Trump of being unstable.

