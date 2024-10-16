Musk Sues California Commie Regulators for Blocking SpaceX Launches Over Politics

These are busy times here at the PJ Media Ranch, especially for those of us who write a lot about the derelict behavior of the Biden-Harris administration and its propagandists in the mainstream media. The column I'm going write as soon as I finish this one is about the media lamenting that Donald Trump might be mean to his political enemies if he's elected president again. In their world, it would be unprecedented if a president weaponized the government to punish his or her political enemies.

Yeah, "The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" isn't just a movie.

The list of ways that the Biden-Harris administration has weaponized every part of the Executive Branch that it can in order to harm political enemies is a lengthy one. What we're discussing today is a classic tale of the regulatory state run amok with too much power.

My good friend Stephen Green typically covers the space-related stuff, so we'll have him set the stage for this with something he wrote in September:

SpaceX's Starship promises to revolutionize spaceflight by reducing launch costs by two orders of magnitude — that's a 99% savings — and vastly expanding current limits on the size and mass of what can be lifted into orbit and deep space. If SpaceX can get permission to perform the necessary flight tests, that is — and the FAA is dragging its feet. "Starships are meant to fly," the company reminded the Biden administration in a lengthy statement released on Tuesday. "We recently received a launch license date estimate of late November from the FAA, the government agency responsible for licensing Starship flight tests. This is a more than two-month delay to the previously communicated date of mid-September. This delay was not based on a new safety concern, but instead driven by superfluous environmental analysis."

Yes, the administration is punishing SpaceX because Elon Musk has left the Democratic thought plantation. Wrongthink will not be tolerated by the fascists who control the Democratic party.

My once-beloved California has become the testing ground for all of the leftist lunacy that the Dems would like to see play out at the federal level. Last week, the California Coastal Commission refused a request to allow more SpaceX launches and flat-out admitted that it was politically motivated. Musk and SpaceX are firing back.

The Wall Street Journal:

Elon Musk’s space company sued regulators in California after officials rejected a request to allow more SpaceX rocket launches, claiming the decision was politically motivated. In a 284-page lawsuit, filed Tuesday in California’s central district, SpaceX accused regulators of overreaching their authority and violating Musk’s right to free speech.

An unhinged member of the commission named Gretchen Newsom (surprisingly not related to the state's unhinged governor) ranted like a madwoman about Musk's tweets about Hurricane Helene and the fact that she believes he has an "anti-California agenda." Going out of her way to prove that her reasons for denying SpaceX had nothing to do with anything germane to the process, Newsom cited what she called Musk's “bigoted beliefs against California’s safeguards and protections over our transgender community," as part of her tantrum.

California wants to cede its place among states that lead the world in technological innovation because reasons and feelings and mean tweets.

Radical leftists are not only mentally unwell, but they are emotional weaklings as well. They need to be in straitjackets and padded rooms, not positions of power.

