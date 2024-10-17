Why Won't ANYONE Ask Kamala the OBVIOUS Follow-Up About 'Transnational' Cartel Prosecutions?

If you had "I'm the only one running for president who prosecuted transnational border gangs" on your bingo card, you WIN! Kamala Harris trotted out that old saw again during her interview with Fox News's Bret Baier on "Special Report" on Wednesday, but for once, when that dumb talking point comes up, would somebody please ask the obvious follow-up question?

Advertisement

I'll get to that in a minute but first let's get another obvious issue out of the way.

According to former Justice Department lawyer Jeff Clark, there are serious questions about Kamala's overstated prosecutorial record since she didn't personally try or show up for that many cases. Clark did a deep dive on X about her prosecutor's record.

Kamala may have tried ten cases between two district attorney offices, San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon said in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson. In fact, Dhillon, a civil rights attorney and GOP activist, says Harris didn't prosecute cases very often, abused patronage and no-show jobs, and did her share of breaking the law.

"She gave the middle finger to following the law," says Dhillon, citing illegal campaign ethics violations she was able to get away with due to her friendship with Democrat kingmaker and then San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. As city attorney, she also shook down landlords for campaign donations that she regulated, Dhillon says.

Related: Trust Me, We Would NEVER Do That, Says Mayorkas to Disbelieving Americans

Kamala surrounded herself with "some of the shadiest politicians" in California at the time, says Dhillon, including a former anti-gun rights state senator who was later busted by the feds for gun-running to Islamic terrorists. There was talk of connections to the Chinese Triad gang, but that didn't make the feds' bill of particulars.

Advertisement

By all means, follow the trail of Kamala's long career.

🚨‼️ RECAP: Kamala’s ~40 year career history.



1986: Graduated Howard University

1987:

1988:

1989: Graduated Hasting College of Law.

1990: Hired as Deputy DA Alameda, CA

1991:

1992:

1993: Begins affair w/Willie Brown.

1994: Appointed to Unemployment Insurance Board (by Willie… pic.twitter.com/uGnFacwIRD — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) September 23, 2024

But Kamala, the border czar, has watched as millions of illegal aliens, murderers, Venezuelan gangs, MS-13 murderers, fentanyl dealers, terror watch list members, and sex-trafficked babies and children have been brought over the border

Here's what the vice president said to that list of horribles.

I am the only person running for president who has prosecuted transnational criminals. I have spent a significant part of my career going after people who present a threat to the safety of the American people. I take this work quite seriously.





Advertisement

The obvious follow-up question should be, then, if you "take that work quite seriously" and investigated those cartels and know what they're capable of, why have you allowed these fiends to grow, flourish, and control our border? How dare you allow them into our country to take over apartment complexes, poison our young adults, turn grown men into zombies, and murder our children?

Why does no one ask that simple question?

She obviously isn't that "serious" about "that work."

Related: I Don't Know Who Needs to Hear This, but SNAP OUT OF IT Before the Election!

Harris mentioned the Guadalajara Cartel in her exposition above and how she's prosecuted these "transnational criminals." I've spent a lot of time in California as a reporter, radio talk host, and TV talking head. I've heard of the Sinaloa Cartel, Medellin Cartel, and even the newest and most prolific cartel, the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNC), which, during her time as border czar, Harris has allowed to proliferate, bringing deadly fentanyl and meth into the farthest reaches of our country.

I'd never heard of the Guadalajara Cartel, however. I looked it up on the interwebs, wondering how I'd missed these guys. This cartel started in 1980 and disbanded or disappeared by 1989. And there's a reason for that. They tortured and killed DEA Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena back in 1985. The feds rolled up their leader, Rafael Caro Quintero, and soon they disappeared. I remember the story about Kiki from my days as a San Diego reporter. Recently Kiki's case was also a main storyline in the Netflix series "Narcos."

Advertisement

According to the above career timeline, Kamala may have had a case concerning that drug cartel during her time as a new Alameda County Deputy DA in 1990, but it's unlikely a newbie would take on a upper level cartel members—especially since the feds were all over these guys.

Google helpfully dug up a press release from Harris's stint as one of the worst attorneys general of the Golden State. It was dated 2011, and her office stated it had seized "more than 50 kilos of cocaine worth an estimated $5 million as part of a [California] Department of Justice-led undercover operation targeting the Guadalajara Cartel, an organization that smuggles large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine into California."

As AG, Harris used her position to raid a reporter's office at the behest of Planned Parenthood, kept prisoners behind bars for cheap labor, and withheld exculpatory information about an accused murderer, as I've previously reported.

If she knows the transnational drug gangs are so heinous, why does she let them into the country with impunity?

It's such a simple question. Why will no one ask it?

You know me. I'm the first one to decry the media and government for declaring regular news and our opinions as mis/dis/mal information. It's censorship. They want to shut us up. That's why we need to fight them off together. The way it works is this: We write and you read.

Advertisement