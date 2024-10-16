I Don't Know Who Needs to Hear This, but SNAP OUT OF IT Before the Election!

It turns out that the-guy-at-the-place-with-the-thing is a Trump supporter, BUT it's now revealed that he really isn't! In fact, it's argued that he's an anti-Trump intel guy and evil-doer, who is also a P Diddy sex procurer and party planner.

It's a circus out there.

"Stormtroopers" marched for some incoherent reason somewhere, someplace, recently. We're reliably told they're Trump's stormtroopers preparing to put CNN's Nicolle Wallace in chains if he wins. Bwhahahahaha!

The Dems are desperate, apparently https://t.co/bqYMSGiN9H — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 14, 2024

Psst. Did you hear that MSNBC's Joy Reid might be 5150-ed because of her recent unhinged comments about all male Trump voters being "fascists"?

WATCH: Joy Reid says there are ‘pockets of black and brown men who are fascists’ that are voting for Trump. pic.twitter.com/ylkPOwzT53 — Trending Politics (@tpbreaking) October 15, 2024

OK, that one could be accurate because Joy really has run off the rails.

Just look at these fascist boaters, everybody! Look! Democrat operatives, I mean real Nazis, were riding for the cameras, I mean Trump.

It's hard to keep up with the astroturfed information ops this election season.

Nazi's tried to join a Trump Boat Parade flying their flags. It did not end well. 🤣🖕pic.twitter.com/xSe7t9da3S — The Populist Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) October 14, 2024

For the love of God, people: SNAP OUT OF IT! Keep your head on straight. You already know for whom you are going to vote. Don't fall for one of these October Surprise Specials from this year's version of the Christic Institute blather or the lawfare briefs of Norm Eisen.

I haven't seen this much dis-and-misinformation psyop malarky since that Q-Anon "guy" was riding high. Honestly, now that we all know what a farce it was, it's easy to look back and concede that the U.S. intelligence community should have won an award for that Hollywood-worthy production.

Between you and me, the contest came down to Q, the State Department 2014 Ukraine coup starring Victoria Nuland, and Hillary's and the intelligence community's Russia! op against Trump. That non-existent "pee tape" angle was pure poetry, right guys? So many CNN and MSNBC hosts bought it!

Remember the Trump tax forms? And the info op about Alfa Bank? That look on Rachel Maddow's face when it turned out that Trump not only paid his taxes but gave away boatloads of money to charity was one for the ages.

The media fall for it all the time.

Truth be told, there was one Q video — at least I think it was since it doesn't have a Q watermark on it or anything — that I thought might be real. I never shared it with you and thought better of it. I had plenty of people telling me it was real. It was a big pile of poo — an intelligence operation, but by whom I don't know.

A few days ago I saw that there was a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service demanding that the government cough up documents about a cascading list of claims about bad actors and a Democrat anti-Trump lawfare king using the USPS for voting fraud from 2020. Messages on social media said a possible decision was coming this week, so I cast about looking for information.

This is a real case in U.S. District Court, but nothing's happening this week and nothing's happening before the election. Why is there so much chatter about this online? Because somebody wants to prompt questions about it and get it in the news before the election. If any of this story is true, it's an abomination. The lawsuit's objective is to get information. There's a lot of smoke. When something happens, I'll report on it, but stringing people along about the timing of the next hearing is unkind and unhelpful, to say the least.

Kevin has an entire list of whoppers that Democrats have fallen for over the years, and this latest spate of wild-eyed look over here rabbit holes should not surprise us either. Sure, give them a look if you want, but don't fall for them.

Right now, social media theories feel like the political fringes have donned their camo, greased up their faces, and army-crawled under the concertina wire in search of aliens at Area 51.

Stand pat. Look straight ahead. Breathe. The next few days will be hard to navigate — but try to.

Bad actors want to distract you. Don't fall for it. Get people out to vote instead.

You know me. I'm the first one to decry the media and government for declaring regular news and our opinions as mis/dis/mal information. It's censorship. They want to shut us up. That's why we need to fight them off together. The way it works is this: We write and you read.

