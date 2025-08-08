Biden’s BLS Overestimated Jobs Numbers by 1.5 Million

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) under Joe Biden overestimated the number of jobs added by 1.5 million, according to a pro-Trump economist.

Controversy erupted this month after Donald Trump fired Erika McEntarfer, the Biden-appointed Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Regardless of the allegations that she deliberately tried to weaken the latest jobs report to make Trump look bad, anyone who’s been paying attention to the jobs numbers over the past few years understands that numbers were reported high, then quietly revised downward. Something shady has been going on at the BLS. That’s what economist Steve Moore is trying to emphasize.

The Biden administration grossly overestimated job gains, and whereas real wages consistently went down under Biden, the opposite trend is emerging under Trump, based on the data Moore shared.

Economist Steve Moore: "I was telling the President that he did the right thing in calling for a new head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics because this shows that over the last 2 years of the Biden administration, the BLS overestimated job creation by 1.5 million jobs. That's a… pic.twitter.com/4AKNqeQq8b — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 8, 2025

It is also worth keeping in mind that, as of the start of 2024, the touted “job gains” were going to migrants, including illegal aliens, while U.S.-born men were facing disturbingly high unemployment. While big companies, hotels, and farming conglomerates hired illegal aliens at lower wages, Americans couldn’t find any of the jobs McEntarfer and Biden boasted about.

At an Oval Office presentation Thursday, Moore explained, “I called the President because I had some very good news from some new data that we've been able to put together … I was telling the President that he did the right thing in calling for a new head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, because this shows that over the last two years of the Biden administration, the BLS overestimated job creation by 1.5 million jobs.”

To call it “a gigantic error” is an understatement. Trump jumped in to say he believes that the BLS under Biden deliberately manipulated the data, but regardless, McEntarfer obviously had a terrible track record.

Moore continued, “We have access to some data that no one else does on what has happened month by month with median household income. This is based on unpublished Census Bureau data. It will be released sometime in the next six months, but we get an advanced look at it. And so I was telling the President, in his first five months in office, starting in January through the end of June, the average median household income adjusted for inflation for the average family in America is already up $1,174.” Trump proudly took the chart from Moore and showed it to the press.

Then, Moore moved on to compare data from under Biden and from under Trump in his first term. “We finally have the 2024 data on what happened with real family income in the United States,” Moore elucidated. “And so what I did was I compared the record in Donald Trump's first term with the Joe Biden first term.”

Even counting in the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 lockdowns starting in the last year of the first Trump term, as of “2020 we saw a $6,400 real after inflation gain in income for the average family. And that compares with Joe Biden, which was a measly $551. So Mr. President, you get — you gained 10 times more income for the average family than Joe Biden did because of your policies,” Moore concluded.

As noted above, real wages went down consistently under the disaster of Bidenomics. But hopefully, a new era is dawning, and workers can look forward to a slowly strengthening economy and jobs market.

