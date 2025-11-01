Fetterman Goes Scorched Earth on His Party Over Shutdown

John Fetterman is done playing nice. The Pennsylvania senator has decided to light his own colleagues on fire over the ongoing government shutdown—and frankly, it's about time someone did. While Senate Democrats have spent the past month pretending the crisis is all the GOP’s fault, Fetterman has blown up that narrative by calling it what it is: self-inflicted chaos.

Advertisement

In a stunning interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, Fetterman didn’t just criticize the Democratic Party line—he bulldozed it. “Americans are not leverage,” he said, as food assistance programs teetered on collapse with SNAP benefits hours away from drying up. “This is not some sh—y gameshow about who’s winning or whatever.”

While Fetterman knows what’s what, his party has been shouting from the rooftops that Republicans own the shutdown because they hold the House, Senate, and White House. But that talking point falls apart under scrutiny. The truth is, Democrats are the ones filibustering the clean Continuing Resolution—because they think they can win politically by letting things get worse.

ICYMI: I Can’t Believe Karine Jean‑Pierre Said This About Biden’s ‘Freeze’ Moments

And now, Fetterman is clearly furious that his party is treating real people as leverage in this shutdown, and has no qualms about calling them out. For over a month now, the Schumer Shutdown has left families scrambling and federal workers unpaid. As Democrats keep filibustering a clean continuing resolution, Republicans have voted repeatedly to reopen the government immediately. But Democrats stubbornly refuse unless the GOP agrees to tack on an extension of Obamacare subsidies.

Advertisement

Fetterman wasn’t having it. “It’s just like, we have to be better than this and just open this up,” he told Raju, practically begging his colleagues to act like adults.

He went further, offering an apology “on behalf of my party” for leaving Americans in limbo. Fetterman admitted the glaring truth: millions of Americans might soon lose access to food benefits, because Democrats would rather score points than solve problems.

And Fetterman knows exactly how his own party’s games are hurting people. Back in Pennsylvania, Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, has been helping with a local food distribution program, and he says the lines have grown longer every day. That image cuts through the noise: regular families waiting in the cold for groceries, while Democrats are holding up funding the government so that illegal immigrants can get free health care.

“You don’t use Americans as bargaining chips,” Fetterman said, and he’s right. Unfortunately, most in his party don’t seem to care.

It’s a weird day when John Fetterman becomes the adult in the Democratic Party—but here we are. The guy’s still a leftist, sure, but at least he’s not completely detached from reality like the rest of his team. Fetterman actually remembers that government’s supposed to work, not just yell about “equity” and “democracy” on MSNBC. His blunt, no-nonsense style exposes just how hollow his party’s “compassion” shtick has become. The longer Democrats keep filibustering the clean CR while rushing to the cameras to blame the GOP, the clearer it gets—they’re not fighting for working Americans.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!