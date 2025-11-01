I Can’t Believe Karine Jean‑Pierre Said This About Biden’s ‘Freeze’ Moments

Remember when Karine Jean-Pierre accused conservative media of pushing “cheap fakes” just for showing 81-year-old Joe Biden wandering around looking confused at events with world leaders? It instantly sparked mockery.

Last month, the House Oversight Committee grilled her in a closed-door hearing about those very accusations. This week, the panel released the video and full transcript—anyone who thought she could skate by without accountability is about to be disappointed.

When lawmakers asked a simple question about whether she had seen the videos of President Biden freezing or looking confused, she claimed, "Not that I recall."

Jake Greenberg, the House Oversight Committee’s chief counsel, pressed Jean-Pierre directly on whether clips of Biden looking bewildered were authentic. Instead of addressing the substance, she deployed what might generously be called strategic memory loss.

“[W]ere all clips circulated on social media or elsewhere showing President Biden being confused or freezing at times, were those all fakes?” Jake Greenberg, chief counsel for the Oversight Committee, asked Jean-Pierre.

“I can’t speak to everything that was on social media,” she replied.

Greenberg pressed: “Sure. But there were instances where videos showed President Biden appearing confused or freezing for a moment—those were real, correct?”

“Not that I recall,” Jean-Pierre claimed.

WHAT IS A CHEAP FAKE? We asked Karine Jean-Pierre.



She tells us it was a term "coined by the media" of videos creating an "illusion" of Biden that was "not real."



WE ASKED: "Are there videos of Joe Biden appearing confused or frozen that are real?"



KJP: "Not that I recall." pic.twitter.com/fbaDM2Jqoh — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 31, 2025

We’ve seen this tactic before. Saying “I don’t recall” is a common legal tactic used by witnesses to avoid perjury. Since lying under oath requires knowingly making a false statement, claiming memory loss lets a witness answer without admitting anything incriminating or contradictory. It’s a way to appear cooperative while staying technically truthful—and it’s often difficult for investigators to prove the witness actually remembers the events in question. Jean-Pierre avoided admitting anything that could contradict her prepared talking points.

But here's where the story gets interesting. Jean-Pierre wasn't content to simply forget the videos. She went further, arguing that the footage showing an 81-year-old president looking bewildered around world leaders "were not actually reflective of what was happening" at those times. Translation: your eyes are lying to you. What you saw wasn't really what you saw. The mental gymnastics required to maintain this position must be exhausting.

The New York Post noted that Jean-Pierre's memory was remarkably selective. Despite dozens of videos going viral of Biden freezing or appearing confused at public events, she can’t recall a single one. Not one. In today’s world, where videos are everywhere in seconds and the White House spares no effort to keep its press secretary in the loop, we’re expected to buy that Jean-Pierre somehow missed footage that millions of Americans have seen over and over.

During the same astonishing interview, Jean-Pierre was pressed on Biden's June 2024 debate with President Trump. Greenberg asked if Biden seemed “confused” during the forum.

Jean-Pierre’s answer was almost surreal: “[H]e seemingly, to me, looked like he had a cold.”

A cold.

Make no mistake about it, she’s making it quite clear she’ll never turn on Biden, never tell the truth. It was her job as Biden’s press secretary to lie on his behalf, and even though she isn’t working for him anymore, she’s still covering for him.

