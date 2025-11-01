Rogue Judge Boasberg May Finally Be Impeached

Judge James Boasberg's chickens may finally be coming home to roost.

The Obama-nominated chief judge of the United States District Court for D.C. now faces impeachment articles that Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Tex.) filed, thanks to explosive revelations surrounding Operation Arctic Frost—a coordinated effort that saw 197 subpoenas unleashed against Republicans in Congress and citizens during the Biden administration.

The specifics make your blood boil. Then-Special Counsel Jack Smith sought Sen. Ted Cruz's communications from AT&T, and Boasberg rubber-stamped the request. But here's where it gets really ugly: Boasberg issued an order explicitly prohibiting AT&T from notifying Cruz that his records were being seized. The justification? The court claimed Cruz would destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses if he found out.

“Merrick Garland was a fundamentally corrupt attorney general. Jack Smith was a fundamentally corrupt prosecutor. This was a political enemies list from the beginning,” Cruz told reporters during a press conference earlier this week. “If a judge signs an order reaching a factual conclusion for which there is zero evidence whatsoever, that judge is abusing his power. I am right now calling on the House of Representatives to impeach Judge Boasberg.”

Judge Boasberg is an Obama appointee who's built a reputation as reliably hostile to constitutional concerns whenever they conflict with leftist priorities. His partisan rulings eventually prompted the Supreme Court to step in and curb the abuse of nationwide injunctions—a judicial emergency that wouldn't have needed addressing if judges simply followed the Constitution rather than their partisan desires.

Previous impeachment efforts stalled in Congress, but the landscape has shifted. There's genuine possibility that accountability—real accountability—could finally arrive for a judge who's weaponized his position against political opponents rather than administering justice fairly. Make no mistake about it, momentum for impeachment is growing, and according to Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), articles of impeachment are being filed.

“He should be impeached,” Donalds told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “This is why I'm glad that my colleague out of Texas, Representative Brandon Gill, is actually filing those documents to have him impeached.”

Donalds continued, “You can't have a judge just be rogue in our system of justice, helping to abet a, a rogue prosecutor like Jack Smith to start targeting any American, let alone United States senators. This is outrageous. And once again, it demonstrates the length to which the Democrats would stoop in order to keep political power in the United States.”

🚨BYRON DONALDS TORCHES THE LEFT’S POWER GRAB🚨



“This judge went rogue — helping Jack Smith target Americans and even U.S. senators.”



“This isn’t about justice or the Constitution. For Democrats, it’s about power — and nothing else.” — @ByronDonalds pic.twitter.com/I1gbMEkxPj — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 1, 2025

Others are joining in.

“What he did to… Senator Cruz and maybe other senators, absolutely, and I don't say this lightly, absolutely is worthy of impeachment proceedings,” Sen. Eric Schmidt (R-Mont.) said a press conference. “There has to be accountability. The American people have heard a lot about this, and you're gonna hear more. We should have Watergate-style hearings on this for months. If we're ever gonna root this out, we have to be serious about it, and consequences have to follow. Resignations, firings, criminal prosecutions. You simply can't, in this country, use the justice system to throw people in jail because they have a red jersey on or a blue jersey on.”

I just called for the impeachment of Judge Boasberg.



Boasberg is the poster child for rogue judges:



• Forcing his way onto Trump cases

• Fomenting a judicial "resist" campaign

• Issuing illegal gag orders on GOP Senators.



This rogue judge must go. Let's recap. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/VTumDuksXu — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) October 31, 2025

If Congress wants to salvage even a shred of credibility in our justice system, the era of half-measures is over. Lawmakers finally have a chance to show that a judge’s robe doesn’t grant immunity, and it’s past time to remind him that his job description doesn’t include being the Democratic Party’s enabler-in-chief.

